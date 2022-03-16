Scott County Supervisors to vote on record $119 million budget. Here's what's in it

Scott County supervisors will vote on Thursday whether to authorize the county's record $119 million budget, which includes money for a new 40-bed youth detention facility, hiring more jail employees, and pay increases for elected officials and county staff.

The $119 million planned for the county's capital projects and operating expenses for the year beginning July 1 is roughly $25.68 million more than the previous year's. The bulk of that — $16.5 million — comes from appropriating the first parts of the county's influx of federal COVID-19 relief dollars. In total, the county is expected to get $336 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Despite the increase in expenses, the county plans to lower the property tax rate. For residents who live in an incorporated city, they'd pay $5.95 per $1,000 of assessed value, down from $6.04. For residents living in unincorporated areas, that rate would drop from $8.94 to $8.82.

County residents may still pay more in taxes, however, since property values soared in the last year due largely to low interest rates and a high demand from a new generation of homebuyers faced with fewer new homes being built. Scott County estimates residential property value increased 7.5% county-wide.

Iowa attempted to offset the increase by rolling back the percentage of a home's value that would be taxed to about 54%, down from about 56%. Even with the rollback and lower tax rates, it's likely most residents would still pay more on their county property taxes. Homes that didn't appreciate in value would pay about 5% less in county property taxes. A rural Scott County home valued at $150,000 would pay about $28 less on the county tax bill this year.

What else is in the budget?

The county has budgeted $31 million for capital improvement projects. Included in that is $18.7 million of the total roughly $25 million total multi-year cost for the demolition and construction of a new 40-bed juvenile detention center. That cost also includes space for a Youth Assessment Center and a second floor that would be available for continuity of government in case of a disaster would render the administration building unusable.

The county plans to use some of its federal COVID-19 relief dollars for the dual-use building: $7.25 million for the new juvenile detention center and $2.75 million for the continuing governance space.

Supervisor Ken Croken has been the lone dissenting voice on the board opposed to using federal COVID-19 relief funds for the new juvenile detention center, arguing using the funds isn't in the "spirit" of the COVID-19 relief funds and citing a state juvenile justice division report that stated the new facility would be too big for the county's future needs.

County staff have said the 40-bed facility would allow Scott County to avoid sending young people hours away from support networks to an open bed in other counties.

On Tuesday, Kristi Law, a Davenport resident, urged the county supervisors to consider a request from immigrant workers to distribute some of the county's American Rescue Plan dollars to those who were excluded from federal stimulus checks.

The county will also consider:

a roughly $2.3 million bump in salaries, including a 3% cost-of-living wage increase for county employees

$1 million to hire 11 new full-time staffers in the Scott County Sheriff's Office. In all, the county plans to add 14.25 full time equivalent positions across county staff.

$1.7 million for secondary road and bridge construction

4% wage hike for elected officials and an 8% pay raise for the Sheriff

