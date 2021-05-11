Scott County supervisors to vote Thursday on filling vacant auditor position

The Scott County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday discussed filling the vacancy left by former Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz, who resigned April 23.

Supervisors will meet virtually at 5 p.m. Thursday to vote on whether to appoint someone to fill the remainder of Moritz' unexpired term or hold a special election. Though, it is most likely the position will be filled by appointment.

Supervisor Tony Knobbe said he plans to make a motion to appoint someone to fill the vacancy, while supervisors Ken Croken and Brinson Kinzer, the two Democrats on the five-member board, advocate there be a special election.

State law allows county supervisors to name an interim successor from the party of their choice, giving the Republican-majority board the opportunity to flip the seat in their favor for the first time since the late 1970s.