Scott County supervisors to vote Thursday on filling vacant auditor position

The Scott County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday discussed filling the vacancy left by former Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz, who resigned April 23.
Supervisors will meet virtually at 5 p.m. Thursday to vote on whether to appoint someone to fill the remainder of Moritz' unexpired term or hold a special election. Though, it is most likely the position will be filled by appointment.
Supervisor Tony Knobbe said he plans to make a motion to appoint someone to fill the vacancy, while supervisors Ken Croken and Brinson Kinzer, the two Democrats on the five-member board, advocate there be a special election.
State law allows county supervisors to name an interim successor from the party of their choice, giving the Republican-majority board the opportunity to flip the seat in their favor for the first time since the late 1970s.
Scott County voters have elected Democrats as auditor for the past four decades.
Until an interim is selected, county treasurer Mike Fennelly will oversee the auditor's office.
Moritz announced in March she was nearing retirement and chose to step down early out of concerns over actions by state lawmakers and county supervisors she said will make the job more difficult.
Supervisors last year challenged her authority to mail early ballot requests. And a new state law signed in March will shorten Iowa's early voting period and strip auditors of much of their discretion in running elections in their counties, including restricting their ability to establish satellite in-person early voting sites and mail absentee ballot request forms. At the same time auditors would face stronger penalties, including a felony, for failing to carry out state election laws or to violate guidance from the Iowa secretary of state.
The new law, sponsored by state Sen. Roby Smith, R-Bettendorf, also affects filling the vacancy.
Rather than filling the vacancy at the next scheduled election this fall, where local school board and city council seats will be on the ballot, the new law lengthened an interim appointment through the next general election in November 2022.
Scott County voters can still petition for a special election, but the new law sets a 14-day deadline to pass such petitions.
Voters would have to gather 9,350 signatures — 10% of the votes cast in the last countywide election for the seat.