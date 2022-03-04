Scott County to assess expanded scope of juvenile detention center project

The scope and cost to build a new, larger juvenile detention center in Scott County could potentially grow by $4 million to $6 million.

Scott County Supervisors voted 4-1 to award Wold Engineering and Architects an additional $280,000 to design an added second floor to a planned 40-bed juvenile detention center to provide back-up space for county operations in case a disaster would render the county administration building in downtown Davenport unusable.

County staff point to the August 2020 derecho, when the county administrative building was without power for three days, as an example of when the county needed back-up administrative space to continue functioning.

"I think it's time to check the box and get COO/COG (Continuity of Operations and Continuity of Government) done," Supervisor John Maxwell said.

He added that he'd like for county staff to also compare costs of putting the county administrative back-up space in the county's planned new warehouse in Eldridge, which board members approved purchasing on Thursday.

"But I think we need to have all the options on the table and that we potentially could do them," Maxwell continued.

Ken Croken, the lone dissenting vote, said he wanted the county to seek competitive bids for the additional design and engineering work.

Croken, too, questioned why the county was not putting the entire building project to voters in the form of a referendum, as has been done in the past for major expansion of the county jail and other similar building projects.

And he again questioned the need for a 40-bed facility, noting that an anticipated influx in juveniles after a change in law became effective at the end of last year hasn't materialized.

County Administrator Mahesh Sharma argued juvenile detention numbers regularly fluctuate. And while numbers have recently declined, that does not mean they won't tick back up and cause crowding issues at the existing facility, which has an operational capacity of 14 to 16 beds.

"Yes, the current number is down. But again I cannot predict the future,” Sharma said.

Under the amended contract, the additional fees would bring Wold’s total pay to more than $1.4 million, plus reimbursable expenses, for design and engineering service to build the expanded 40-bed juvenile detention center, which is estimated to cost $21.75 million.

County officials on Thursday presented two general options for adding new county administrative space. Option one would add a 10,800 square-foot second floor estimated to cost $4.3 million to construct. The second option would add about 15,300 square feet and cost an estimated $6 million to build, county staff said.

Scott County plans to use some of its federal COVID-19 relief dollars for the dual-use building: $7.25 million for the new juvenile detention center and $2.75 million for the continuing governance space.

The supervisors on Thursday also unanimously approved purchasing a warehouse at 1400 Lancer Court in Eldridge for $4.7 million to replace the county's warehouse building at 4715 Tremont Ave. in Davenport. County officials plan to tear down the building — at an estimated $300,000 cost — in order to use the parcel to build the new juvenile detention center.

The county had already been considering repairs to the Tremont Avenue facility, which county officials say isn’t well suited to the county’s storage needs.

The current owner of the warehouse, Molo Oil Company, will continue to rent part of the warehouse for three years, which according to the county would be about $234,000 in total revenue.

Tremont is 58,000 square feet, David Farmer said, but roughly a third of it is usable as warehouse space.

The new site is 62,000 square feet with 26,000 temporarily leased to the current owner. That leaves the county with 36,000 square feet available.

