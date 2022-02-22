Scott County treasurer will not seek reelection; Knobbe announces candidacy

Scott County Republican Supervisor Tony Knobbe announced Tuesday his candidacy for Scott County Treasurer.

Incumbent Scott County Treasurer Mike Fennelly, a longtime businessman and Republican, announced he will not seek a second term, in order to devote time to pursue other business interests, according to a news release.

Fennelly succeeded his father, Bill Fennelly, as Scott County Treasurer in 2018. His father, Bill, had served in that role since 1995.

Knobbe, of rural Davenport, was first elected to the Scott County Board of Supervisors in 2016 and sworn in in January of 2017. He was reelected in 2020 to a second term which expires in 2024.

He worked for 33 years in banking, retiring in 2015 as market president and business banking manager for Wells Fargo Bank in the Quad Cities.

"His thirty-three years of commercial, retail and municipal banking experience, combined with his service to Scott County make him uniquely qualified to serve as its treasurer," according to a news release.

Knobbe, in a statement, said he and others are "deeply appreciative of the service of the Fennelly family to Scott County. I am humbled to be asked to consider carrying on that tradition."

Fennelly, in a statement, said Knobbe's financial knowledge and his familiarity with county government "make him a great choice for our next treasurer.

Knobbe noted that while on the Scott County Board of Supervisors, he "held the line on taxes, increased funding for our sheriff’s department and expanded mental health coverage.

"Now, I’m ready to take my experience and put it to work in the treasurer’s office," he said.

