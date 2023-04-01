Scott County is poised to move ahead with absorbing nonprofit ambulance service MEDIC, a step leaders say will ensure an ambulance arrives when Scott County residents call 911.

The first of three votes will come April 13, but the five-member board indicated its support for the county moving ahead on Thursday after hearing a presentation from a consultant that analyzed a potential transition.

The county hired Public Consulting Group, a Massachusetts-based human resources firm that advises public sector agencies, in December. The group was tasked with putting together two reports on the impacts and logistics of how the county would absorb MEDIC. Thursday was the group's first presentation.

Jason Fuller, a representative of PCG, assured supervisors the merger will have challenges, but none is a stopper.

"From what I've read and what you've presented, there's no deal breakers; there's just challenges? Is that a correct statement?" Board Chairman Ken Beck asked.

"That would be very correct," Fuller replied.

Start date looking like Jan. 1

Fuller said the county could officially take over MEDIC either July 1 of this year or Jan. 1, 2024.

Beck said he thought the county would be better off with the Jan. 1 date to give more time to work through any challenges that are encountered while folding MEDIC into the county's purview.

Beck added that he "fully supported" continuing with the Phase 2 study and bringing MEDIC on as a department. He looked to the other four supervisors, who nodded in apparent agreement.

Scott County hired a firm earlier this year to conduct a nationwide search to find a director for MEDIC, which County Administrator Mahesh Sharma said was underway.

What would funding look like?

According to a report by PCG, the estimated budget for a new county department would be $13.5 million in 2024, less than what it would be if it continued as a nonprofit. It estimates $13.17 million in revenue — about $1 million dollars more than if it continued as a nonprofit.

The consultant also predicts that MEDIC as a county department would qualify for state and federal funding, including the Iowa Offset program and Ground Emergency Medical Transport funding.

Other ways the county could fill any gaps to make up for losses in fees-for-service could be through the general fund, or a voter-approved additional tax levy. State lawmakers in 2021 approved a bill that allows counties to declare EMS an "essential service," permitting counties to levy a voter-approved tax of $0.75 per $1,000 of taxable value.

Challenge: MEDIC short-staffed

MEDIC's staffing levels have declined since 2017, when the nonprofit reported 100% of full-time staffing positions being filled. Now, MEDIC is at 76% strength, employing 58 full-time staff out of 76 authorized positions.

This means employees must work overtime or be pulled from other areas of MEDIC, such as its dispatch center, MED-COM.

The report notes, however, MEDIC is in a good spot with paramedics, at 37 out of 38 positions, which require more training and take longer to hire than EMTs.

Staffing was a big concern MEDIC Executive Director Linda Frederiksen brought to the Board of Supervisors a year ago. At the time, she said, MEDIC couldn't keep up with wages in a competitive labor market, especially as Medicaid reimbursement for patients remained low.

Fuller said the county could tout state-backed retirement as an attractive benefit of working for the county ambulance service, rather than a nonprofit MEDIC.

A concern from Davenport and Bettendorf is the ambulance service's ability to handle future growth in call volumes with future growth in population. The report recommended evaluating station locations and reallocating resources where the greatest call volume is. Bettendorf, for example, has added several senior housing facilities, which tend to require more emergency services.

Currently, MEDIC has eight stations in Eldridge, Blue Grass, LeClaire, Davenport and Bettendorf. One in Clinton is part of an agreement with Mercy One to provide hospital transports.

Services for northwestern Scott County

The report recommends a county-run MEDIC expand its coverage in northwestern Scott County to "ensure there is an equitable level of care throughout the county."

Northwest Scott County is served by three volunteer departments — Bennett Ambulance Service, Durant Ambulance Service and Wheatland Emergency Medical Services.

All three services reported responding to 95% or more of the calls they're dispatched to, according to the report, "but each acknowledged an aging staff and no readily present plan for future sustainability."

Rural ambulance services also noted it's "more and more challenging" to recruit new volunteers and sustain a reliable base of volunteers, the report said.

The rural ambulance services provide "significant value to the people of northwest Scott County," according to the report, "but there should be consideration in place as to where they fit in the continuity of care."

Currently, a rural service may call for a MEDIC ambulance to assist, which then charges a fee to reimburse costs of responding. Some rural agencies reported they take a loss on calls when MEDIC assists, which according to the report, raises a concern that a provider may try to handle an emergency above their ability to prevent the ambulance service from taking a loss.

The report recommends, with a county-based system, doing away with the fee and dispatching a MEDIC ambulance to every call, which the volunteer ambulance could cancel from a scene or call.

Merger of Scott Emergency Communication Center and MED-COM?

Although municipalities and fire departments would like for the two dispatch centers to merge, Fuller said, a complete merger may be more trouble than it is worth.

Scott Emergency Communication Center dispatches law enforcement and fire. MED-COM is an arm of MEDIC that handles dispatching of ambulances as well transfers and billing for the nonprofit. Both reside in the same building but use different computer-aided dispatch systems.

Scott County may be able to up the amount of Iowa Ground Emergency Medical Transport funding, a grant authorized in Iowa in 2018 that offsets costs associated with providing ambulance support. But, the report said, it may still be possible to unlock more funding even without a merger of the two organizations.

Some concerns about a merger relate to current staffing shortages, seniority lists, job satisfaction and culture, according to the report. Concerns about delayed dispatching expressed by external stakeholders "have not been proven" when computer-assisted dispatch data was reviewed.

"While a merger seems possible, an immediate and more appropriate solution to many of the concerns would be for MED-COM to change their CAD system to the system used by the SECC," the report states.

But the MEDIC system also runs billing and should be considered before any system changes, according to the report.

Second study coming

A second study this summer, Fuller said, will engage more organizations and people, including employees, continue conversations around SECC and MED-COM, and a deeper financial and comparative analysis.

That report is due to supervisors by summer 2023.