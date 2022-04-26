Scott County wants to capture your license plate on I-80, Hwy 61. Here's why

Automated cameras that read license plates have led to finding stolen vehicles and apprehending suspects in criminal cases.

Now, Scott County hopes to implement the technology — which has raised concerns for privacy advocates — on two major thoroughfares.

Automatic license plate readers, which are fixed on a sign, bridge, or squad car, capture images of motorists' license plates and convert them into computer-readable text which local law enforcement use to flag stolen vehicles or identify vehicles with suspected ties to violent crime, have become increasingly common in cities across the U.S.

Local law enforcement, including the City of Davenport, say the technology has proven to more quickly track down the subjects of Amber Alerts and stolen cars.

Privacy advocates, however, have expressed concern about unlimited databases of information that could be collected on motorists with license plate scans, which include the number, location, date and time of every scan, and potential errors in the systems that could mistakenly connect a vehicle and its owner to a suspected crime.

On Thursday, the Scott County Board of Supervisors will consider purchasing the cameras and equipment for two locations for $64,800 from Vigilant Solutions, a company recently acquired by Motorola Solutions. The money will come from a fund set up from certain vehicle sales.

Supervisors were generally supportive of the proposal and asked clarifying questions during the meeting.

One of the proposed license plate readers would capture images of east-and-west bound vehicles on Interstate 80 west of the Interstate 280 interchange. The second would be stationed at Highway 61 near the Kwik Star on 118th Avenue, said Chief Deputy Sheriff Shawn Roth.

Roth said the locations — approved by the Iowa Department of Transportation — were chosen because they covered well-traveled corridors and key access points into and out of the county. He said LeClaire had expressed interest in putting a license plate reader near the I-80 bridge across the Mississippi River, which would capture plates from people leaving or coming into the eastern edge of the county.

Already, three squad cars in the Sheriff's Office are outfitted with the license plate readers.

The readers are not speed cameras, Roth emphasized to the Scott County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. The cameras, if approved, will not issue fines.

"There is no fines, fees, or monies that we're going to generate from these cameras," Roth said.

Lt. Tom Leonard gave an example of how, by chance, one of the squad car readers assisted the city of Davenport locate a vehicle connected to a homicide investigation and said the Sheriff's Office has recovered dozens of stolen vehicles, including a $77,000 new truck, with the mobile readers.

"If one of our officers is driving into an area and there may be a parked car that's pretty unassuming, they drive through, it (the automatic license reader) captures that information, it sends them an alert that says, Hey, that car is stolen," Roth said. "So we were able to get those cars back to their owners quicker."

Based on the most recent data from the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Statistics, 93% of police departments in cities with populations of 1 million or more use their own license plate reader systems, according to the nonpartisan law and policy institute. In cities with populations of 100,000 or more, 75% of police departments use automated license plate reader systems.

The ACLU of Iowa has raised privacy concerns with accumulated shared databases of vehicles' location, date, and time of scan.

"When used in a narrow and carefully regulated way, ALPRs (Automated License Plate Readers) can help police recover stolen cars and arrest people with outstanding warrants," according to the ACLU. "The biggest problem with ALPR systems is the creation of databases with location information on every motorist who encounters the system, not just those whom the government suspects of criminal activity."

Scott County outfitted three of its squad cars with the license plate readers in 2019. The county as well has two more mobile license plate readers that can be deployed to "hot-spots." For example, if there are a lot of burglaries reported in one area of the county.

The records of license plates are then kept in a "secure law enforcement server," Roth said. Deputies undergo training on the license plate readers, which includes giving them an individual log-in and password to view the licenses.

Roth said the county currently lacks a record retention schedule that dictates how long records from the license plate readers can be kept, but are in the process of discussing such a policy. He said the county has kept records from the three squad cars outfitted with the cameras since they were installed in 2019.

Roth said the system is currently compliant with the Criminal Justice Information Services security policy, which he said addresses concerns of access control and auditing.

Asked about privacy and "Big Brother" concerns by Supervisor Tony Knobbe, Roth replied: "It is a public right away. The cameras don't peek into private property or anything like that."

The county would purchase the cameras from the vendor used by the city of Davenport, which approved installing the new surveillance tool in 2020. Davenport would then have access to the county's database of scanned license plates. Other law enforcement that use the same system would have to request permission to check the Scott County database for hits on a specific license, Roth said.

Supervisor Brinson Kinzer thanked the county for "being very diligent in being always one step ahead of bad guys," and working with other agencies in crime prevention efforts.

"I'm very supportive of this project," Kinzer added.

