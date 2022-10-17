Scott County wins budget awards

Staff in Scott County won three budget reporting awards, making Scott one of 317 counties in the nation to earn the recognition, according to a press release.

For fiscal 2021 reporting, the county was awarded the Popular Annual Financial Report, the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, and for 2021 and 2023, the Annual Budget Report.

The County qualified as a “Triple Crown” winner for the fiscal year 2021 by receiving recognition for all three programs for the same fiscal year.

Only two governments in Iowa, Scott and Linn County, have previously qualified for this recognition.

The Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) awarded for the sixth time. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition for excellence in state and local government financial reporting, according to the press release.

In order to be awarded a Certificate of Achievement, a government's budget is evaluated on information presented, reader appeal, understandability, distribution, and other elements including the government’s type and size and the creativity and usefulness of the report.

The County must also publish and Annual Compressive Financial Report (ACFR) and receive a Certificate in achievement in that program as well.

The PAFR report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the standards of the program, including demonstrating a constructive ‘spirit of full disclosure’ to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the PAFR.

The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 22,500 government finance professionals. The association produces a variety of technical publications in various fields of governmental finance, and represents the public finance community in Chicago, IL and Washington, D.C.