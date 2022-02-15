Scott County would spend $6M on affordable housing. One supervisor says it's not enough

In its first-ever authorized use of pandemic relief dollars, Scott County would spend more than $6 million to provide affordable housing and shelter for those facing chronic homelessness or eviction.

One supervisor, however, says it is not enough.

Scott Board of Supervisors will meet Thursday to approve contracts with Humility Homes & Services, Inc. and The Salvation Army Quad Cities for the use of $6.14 million of the $33.6 million awarded to the county in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Supervisor Ken Croken, however, called the proposed spending "shamefully paltry" compared to the need that exists for more safe, affordable housing in the Quad-Cities and in light of the intended purpose of the federal funds to provide relief to those "who have suffered enormous financial hardship as a result of COVID."

Though wages have increased, household incomes across the Quad-Cities have not kept pace with increasing rental costs, creating a housing crisis impacting more than 11,000 residents unable to reasonably afford a roof over their head, according to the Quad Cities Housing Cluster, a consortium of for-profit and nonprofit housing service provides, lenders and developers across the Quad-Cities that work on affordable housing issues.

Rents in Davenport grew by 9.9% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to Apartment List's National Rent Report. Median rents in Davenport as of January were $672 for a one-bedroom apartment and $790 for a two-bedroom.

The housing cluster unveiled a 10-year plan in 2020 seeking to address a gap of 6,645 affordable units for extremely low-income households earning 30% or less of area median income, or no more than $21,810 annually.

While the $3 million from the county won't completely address the need for affordable housing in the Quad-Cities, "I do believe it will make a huge impact," said Kelle Larned, program and operations director for The Salvation Army's Quad Cities Family Services.

Supervisor John Maxwell said he was "proud" of the county's planned investment to help those struggling to find affordable housing.

"And I'm very excited about what the Salvation Army and Humility (Homes) can do with those funds and make Scott County a better place to live," Maxwell said. "And I'm excited to have the first ARPA money be headed towards a great direction."

The nonprofits would use the money to offer supportive housing, case management services, temporary shelter and rent assistance to assist people facing chronic homelessness during the pandemic and households facing imminent eviction because of COVID-19. Expenses would be reimbursed by the county as they're incurred.

Under the proposal, Humility Homes & Services would receive a little more than $3.14 million, about $2 million of which would pay to acquire 35 rental units, from efficiencies up to three-bedroom apartments, for targeted households experiencing chronic homelessness. Of those, 20 units would be created for single adults and 15 units for families.

Remaining funds would be used to provide case management, support and administrative services.

Ashley Velez, executive director of Humility Homes & Services, said the funding will help individuals and families who face multiple barriers to employment, including arrests, substance abuse and mental illness, find stable housing.

"When you're living in a state of crisis and having so much trauma, rapid rehousing is great … but sometimes individuals need more than" short-term rental assistance, Velez said. "So this program will give us four years of providing services to help stabilize and do some of the things rapid rehousing does," with case management and coordinating with community partners to address issues, with a focus on fostering housing stability.

The Salvation Army would receive $3 million to shelter households facing imminent eviction due to COVID-19 as well as "rapidly rehouse" those that have lost their homes and are living in hotels or motels with assistance from The Salvation Army.

About $1 million of the $3 million would be used to provide up to one year's worth of rental assistance "to move households from shelter to stability," county budget director David Farmer wrote in a memo. About $1.35 million would be used to provide up to 120 days of motel vouchers for households facing imminent eviction. Funding would also be used to provide "wrap-around" case management, support and administrative services.

"This will allow us to get more families into shelter and then moving them into housing," Larned said. "And then, with our case management that they'll be connected with, they'll be able to work on goals," such as increasing their income, furthering their education or gaining new job skills "so they can remain stable and not come back into the homeless population."

Larned said the number of individuals seeking shelter from the Salvation Army increased nearly 62% since the start of the pandemic, "and they continue to rise every day."

"Right now, anybody could walk in and get a job, but that doesn't mean that they can afford the housing and rent that's here in Scott County," Larned said. "It's one of the highest market rents in Iowa. And so when you're looking at a mom who has three or four kids making $18 an hour … you're looking at anywhere from $800 to $1,000" a month rent for a three-bedroom apartment, if not more.

Affordable housing is generally defined as housing that does not cost more than 30% of a household’s monthly gross income. At or above 30%, a household is considered cost-burdened, and has less to spend on other necessities.

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition's 2021 annual report, an individual working full time (40 hours a week, 52 weeks a year) would need to earn $15.08 an hour to afford a two-bedroom rental unit and $20.13 to afford a three-bedroom unit in the Quad-Cities. Whereas Quad-Cities renters earn an average wage of $12.22 an hour, meaning the most they could afford in rent is $635 a month.

Farmer as well said he has spoken with Davenport city officials about contributing $600,000 toward an affordable housing program that county officials would manage on their behalf.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.