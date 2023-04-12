Scott County supervisors appear set on declining to increase salaries for elected officials despite a last-minute request from Sheriff Tim Lane.

Lane told supervisors Tuesday that he wants to raise the salaries of his command staff, which include two majors and a captain. As political appointees, those positions are paid as a percentage of Lane’s salary, so their wages are tied to his.

But supervisors, wrestling with a $1 million budget cut from a state property tax recalculation, have said they don’t intend to raise salaries for any elected officials. They have made considerable cuts to some nonprofits.

“The spirit of the room was: ‘We need to cut. We need to figure out a way to get us back home.’ That is our job — one of our jobs,” Supervisor John Maxwell said. "We need to look under every rock. We need to look at whatever it is, and that’s how we got to a zero percent for elected officials, including us.”

Lane told supervisors he doesn't want his three appointees’ wages frozen with elected officials as lower-ranking officers receive cost-of-living increases as part of union negotiations. He offered to write a check with the amount of his own increase to donate back to the county.

But supervisors weren't budging.

“I think it’s fair and reasonable that we have no salary increase across the board, considering we’ve cut so many things out of the budget,” Supervisor Rita Rawson told a Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus reporter after Tuesday's meeting. “It doesn’t feel right, and I don’t think it is right to take any sort of salary increases. It would be insulting in a way to the groups that we’ve defunded.”

Supervisor Chair Ken Beck said afterward, “When we see a reduction in revenue, I think every elected official needs to be part of that solution.”

State law prohibits supervisors from changing just one elected department head’s salary from the county compensation board’s recommendations. Supervisors must accept or reject the board's recommendations across the board, and they appear prepared to reject them.

If supervisors wanted to give Lane the board's recommended 5% increase, they also would have to increase the salaries of the auditor, treasurer, county attorney and recorder by the 3.5% recommended by the compensation board.

Last year, the sheriff received an 8% salary increase — from $142,596 to $154,004. That was on the heels of a 16% increase for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. The sheriff’s increases have been higher than other elected officials because of a bill signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2021 called “Back the Blue.” It mandates counties to bring sheriffs’ salaries in line with city chief law enforcement officials. The year prior, in fiscal 2021, none of Scott County elected officials received a wage increase.

Lane told supervisors Tuesday that he was asking for the increase because, according to his figures, some junior employees could make the same or more as employees with a higher rank, creating a disincentive for people to pursue promotions.

To fix what Lane called “wage compression” in the office, he proposed first, that supervisors approve the compensation board’s recommendation for elected officials and second, allow Lane to also tie his four lieutenants to the sheriff’s wages.

Currently, the two majors’ salaries are at the state maximum of 85% of the sheriff’s salary, Lane said. His captain is at 83% of the sheriff’s salary. Lieutenants, the next-highest rank, are not currently tied to the sheriff’s salary and instead receive raises based on a professional step system. Lane is proposing to drop the captain's salary to 80% of his salary and bring the four lieutenants to either 65% or 70% of his salary based on how many years they've served as lieutenant.

According to Lane's figures, without any changes, his lowest-paid lieutenant would make $43.17 an hour, about $2 less than a sergeant at the top of the pay scale, at $45.83 an hour beginning July 1.

“I have to do this. I have to move my lieutenants to a position where they’re based on a percentage of my salary,” Lane said. “So, I want to have a pay increase for all of my command staff, and that includes the two majors within the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.”

With the change without raising the sheriff's salary, that lieutenant would make $48.13 an hour.

Lane also expressed concern that freezing wages of his highest-ranking command staff could lessen retirement benefits and said that a new sheriff could let them go as political appointees.

“I do not want those two people (majors) to be the only two people who never ran for office, were willing to step up to the plate and run this agency — and you can see the incredible job that they’ve done — and then see them get their second pay freeze since fiscal year 2021,” Lane said.

Supervisors, however, questioned why Lane brought his proposals to them two days before they’re set to certify the budget. Lane dropped off a packet ahead of the meeting Tuesday, which included charts as well as handwritten figures and pay-scale information. In a back-and-forth that lasted more than an hour, supervisors expressed some frustration and confusion over the last-minute proposal.

“We’ve been working for over six months on a budget — the staff has — now we’re coming at midnight hour and one department gets to change the pay scale?” Beck asked the Sheriff. “How many other departments would like to come in and change the pay scale? I think this is something, as Supervisor Maxwell said, that we need some time to take a look at."

Supervisor Jean Dickson agreed, saying, "Forty-eight hours isn’t enough time for a major overhaul.”

Budget Director David Farmer said changing just the four lieutenants' pay would result in about $10,704 more to be budgeted for fiscal 2024. If county supervisors approve the compensation board’s wage increase for the sheriff’s office, it would result in $42,336.

Rawson questioned why Lane wanted to tie lieutenants to the sheriff's salary, given their salaries would also be affected in the future if the board decided to forgo additional raises. She also questioned whether the lieutenants would also be subject to the same political appointment process.

"You can depend on taxes, death and budgets getting tighter," Rawson said after the meeting.

Lane said no matter what, the majors' salaries were capped at 85% and that other employees' salaries could not rise above that.

By having eight employees' pay based on his salary, the sheriff told a reporter after the meeting, the supervisors might in the future be reluctant to refuse raises altogether while also keeping future increases from getting too big in order to catch up.