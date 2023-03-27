Moline is halfway to capacity for marijuana dispensaries allowed in the city.

A special City Council meeting was held Monday during which aldermen gave final approval for a second dispensary at 4301 44th Ave., along John Deere Corridor.

Bolden Investments I, LLC, with permission of the owner, Westinvest, LLC, applied for a special use permit to establish and operate the dispensary. According to the permit application, Bolden Investments plans to operate under the name "Revolution Dispensary."

The council approved it in a 5-2 vote, with 7th Ward Alderman Mike Waldron and 1st Ward Alderman Scott Williams voting no. At-Large Alderman James Patrick Schmidt was not in attendance.

"I don't believe we needed one, and we certainly don't need two," Waldron said.

Waldron and Williams have remained consistent in voting no since the first dispensary was passed by the council last fall, sharing the opinion the businesses aren't needed in Moline.

Most council members continue to show support for cannabis dispensaries, saying they appreciate the extra tax revenue.

About 3% of marijuana sales go into the city's general fund.

A final vote for the dispensary along the John Deere Road corridor was planned for Tuesday, April 11, but Ryan Hvitløk, community and economic development director, said the applicant requested to move it up.

"The applicant wanted to ensure all the zoning requirements were approved before closing on the sale of the property next Monday" he said.

The approval of a second dispensary comes before the first one along Avenue of the Cities has opened.

The pot shop is going into the former Aldi grocery store at 2727 Avenue of the Cities. It was approved by the City Council last fall. It was to open this spring but has been delayed.

Hvitløk said a new developer had taken over, which meant new plans for the building's design would need to be reviewed by city staff before work on the building could resume.

Moline capped the number of dispensaries at four, identifying areas as "overlay districts" in which marijuana can be sold. One dispensary is allowed in each district.

The other two possible locations are in the uptown area around the 16th Street corridor and near the airport.

Hvitløk said he knew of no other dispensary plans. There isn't a clear location for a dispensary near the airport, he said, nor is there enough parking for one along the 16th Street area.