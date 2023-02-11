A public hearing is coming this month for a second cannabis dispensary in Moline.

Westinvest, LC, and Bolden Investments I, LLC have applied for a special-use permit for a dispensary along John Deere Road at 4301 44th Ave. It would occupy the western portion of the former West Music building.

The city's planning commission will hold the public hearing at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in council chambers at City Hall, 619 16th St.

A special-use permit is a required step and allows for the property to be used as a dispensary. The location is one of four overlay districts in Moline that allow for a limited number of such businesses. The other locations are Avenue of the Cities, the Uptown area around the 16th Street corridor and one near the Quad City International Airport.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) last summer issued 149 Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses to applicants selected in three lotteries held in the summer of 2021.

Three groups involved in Quad-City applications were among them:

Bolden Investments III LLC.

Deeprootz, LLC.

West Side Collaborative, LLC.

In fall 2022, the City Council gave the final approval for a dispensary in the former Aldi grocery store at 2727 Avenue of the Cities. Renovations are underway with plans for a spring opening.

Deeprootz, along with property owner Dan Dolan of Dolan Homes, obtained the state permit for the dispensary in August.

License applications by QC Kush and KL Relief, LLC, for Moline were denied by the state, but no reason was provided.