Davenport is crafting a policy to guide which neighborhood streets the city could target to slow speeding motorists.

In fall of 2021, Davenport installed "speed humps" on 31st and 32nd streets just south of Kimberly Road that reduced speeds and cut-through traffic in the residential neighborhood, according to city data.

Now, the city is looking to slow traffic in other neighborhoods. The city has set aside $150,000 in fiscal 2024 for traffic calming.

A proposed policy presented to city council members on Tuesday would set up a scoring system to decide whether traffic calming measures would be appropriate on certain streets. That system would score streets based on traffic volume, excessive speeds and a street’s proximity to schools or parks.

Speed humps, which are areas of pavement raised 3-4 inches high and are less jarring than speed bumps, are not the only engineering methods the city could use to slow motorists.

Other measures could include narrowing or realigning streets as well as in rare cases, street closures, which City Engineer Brian Schadt called a "nuclear option."

Other strictly visual traffic calming strategies include painted lane markings and speed indicator signs warning drivers to slow down.

"With all of these, really you're trying to affect that driver's comfort level. We as humans will drive as fast as we feel comfortable, and what we want to do is make that appropriate for the roadway," Schadt said.

He pointed to the road leading to the Quad Cities International Airport terminal in Moline as an example.

"As you come around that ring road around the outside, you feel that you cannot take that much more than approximately 20 to 25 miles per hour," Schadt said. "That's because that was designed with a specific radius in mind."

In another example, on East 46th Street in Davenport, the curb carves inward on parts of the road where there's no parking, forcing drivers to keep to the two-lane configuration.

"We are recommending to adopt a traffic calming policy, identify which roadways those features should go on to, what's the selection criteria that we we choose, how we work with our public to notify them so they understand what we're doing, why we're doing it and have a chance to avoid it as well," Schadt told city council members on Tuesday.

How could a street qualify?

Under the proposed policy recommended by staff, residents or aldermen could bring attention to certain streets where they suspect speeding is happening.

Davenport staff would collect traffic data for a couple weeks, taking into account holidays and school closures.

Schadt said the policy could include a recommendation that neighbors bring a petition with more than 50% of neighborhood residents in favor of a traffic-calming measure before the city implement one.

Schadt said a city engineer would do some traffic engineering work and make a recommendation of what and where to put something.

The next steps would be correspondence with neighbors on the proposed traffic calming measure, which could include public hearings and mailers, before designing and installing the measure.

To qualify, a street would need to meet a minimum threshold of 500 vehicles per day under the proposed policy.

Streets would also need to score a minimum 20 points with the city's scoring system to qualify.

Streets would be awarded points for:

each percentage point of traffic traveling 10 miles per hour faster than the speed limit

every 1,000 vehicles per day

the distance from a school or park

number of speed related crashes in the past 3 years

being a bike route or school zone

being a cut-through street

Streets the city has scored already that would meet the 20-point threshold include:

36th Street from Pacific to Division streets

33rd Street from Kimberly Downs to Eastern Avenue

Middle Road from Broadlawn Avenue to city limits

7th Street from Division to Marquette streets

Speed humps 'complete success'? Some neighbors not sure

The city built 10 speed humps on 31st and 32nd Streets last fall, costing the city $53,780. Speed humps, which are often accompanied by pavement markings and signs to alert motorists, typically are used to deter cut-through traffic on low-volume residential streets with a maximum posted speed limit of 30 mph, according to the National Association of City Transportation Officials.

On 31st Street from Eastern Avenue to Spring Street, average speeds fell from 27.4 miles per hour to 19.4 miles per hour after the humps were installed.

The maximum speed fell from 55 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour, and the volume dropped slightly from 1,468 vehicles daily before to 1,414 vehicles after.

"It has been a complete success, in my opinion," Schadt said. "... We've had textbook numbers as far as speed reduction and volume reduction. And I believe a few of you have also gotten complaints about it taking longer to get to Hy-Vee, so we've definitely impacted (traffic speeds)."

On Wednesday, aldermen will consider a resurfacing project on 36th Street in Davenport, which will include adding speed humps as part of the project for a lesser cost than the first two streets.

"The project begins in July and it will be seamless and actually they (the bids) came in at approximately one-fifth of the cost of the 31st/32nd project," Schadt said.

Marilyn Lehman, who lives on 31st Street, isn't so sure the speed humps were worth it.

Lehman said she championed the speed humps when they were first proposed, going door-to-door, putting together neighborhood newsletter updates, and taking notes at meetings to share.

Lehman, who's retired, never wanted to live on a busy street and was sick of motorists speeding past her house as short cut to avoid Kimberly Road.

At first, she said, the speed humps worked.

"The speed humps were new and novel," Lehman said. "But now that drivers are used to it, they're back to tearing down these streets."

She said she's witnessed motorists speed up between the humps to seemingly make up for lost time as well as zig-zag to catch the lowest part of the hump. She thinks the humps have cut down the number of semis that drive through the neighborhood, but not the number of vehicles.

She said she hopes the city instead can close the streets to through-traffic, essentially making them dead ends.

"I'm not the most popular person on the block," she said. "Because I backed them and they turned out to be a disappointment."

Other neighbors the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus talked to were more ambivalent about the traffic control measures. One man who declined to give his name, said a speed hump just outside his house made passing traffic more noisy, and that they didn't have as much impact as he thought they would.

Another neighbor said they thought the humps helped control speeds, but it varied day to day.

What do aldermen think?

Aldermen praised the effort to slow traffic down on residential streets where it was wanted.

Ward 4 Alderman Robby Ortiz said a majority of his constituent calls are complaints about speeders on West 15th, 16th, and 17th streets between Harrison and Marquette streets. He expressed concern that those streets weren't on the list of potential future streets Schadt presented.

Schadt said the list was where staff had received complaints in the past, and assured Ortiz that staff will do some speed studies on those streets.

"I don't believe those particulars roadway have been counted yet, so we'll just have to do that," Schadt said.

Ward 6 Alderman Ben Jobgen asked whether the city would consider doing traffic calming measures for streets that didn't meet the 20-point criteria if the city had enough funds to do so. Schadt said the city council could always review the policy again in the future, but that the city "probably won't run out of streets anytime soon where people are speeding."

Marion Meginnis, who represents Davenport's 3rd Ward, questioned how the city would implement this policy equitably, expressing concern that neighborhoods with a large share of rental property may be less likely to meet the 50% threshold of resident approval to bring in traffic calming measures.

City Administrator Corri Spiegel noted that the program doesn't require cost sharing with the city.

"We're not asking for 50% because you're asking them to fund it. You're asking for 50% for that, whichever one of you has the privilege of being the ward alderman, when the complaints come in, you can say, 'No, you actually asked for this.'"

Judith Lee, Ward 8, and Mayor Mike Matson both expressed support for getting consensus from neighbors because some residents may feel strongly against speed controls in their neighborhood.

"I would think that getting neighbor buy-in is important because there's some people that don't want this," Matson said.

Spiegel also recommended aldermen keep in mind that traffic calming could unintentionally route traffic to other streets, and spur a new round of complaints.

"Being a little more holistic about it, I think it's important," Spiegel said.