See what more Davenport has planned for 53rd Street. Spoilers: More traffic barricades

A major Quad-Cities thoroughfare will see continued construction starting this spring, meaning more traffic delays.
"I'm sorry citizens, but you're going to continue to see a lot of barricades," Mayor Mike Matson said as the city continues to invest heavily in street and sewer repairs.
City officials, though, say the short pain of traffic delays will be worth the long-term gain of improved and better-maintained roadways throughout the city.
Davenport alderman on Wednesday approved plans for the second phase of widening and reconstruction of 53rd Street, from Eastern Avenue to Elmore Circle.
Work wrapped up last summer on the first phase of reconstruction from Brady Street to Eastern Avenue, and companies have been working to relocate private utilities ahead of work planned for the spring.
The project involves the complete reconstruction of the existing four-lane roadway and the addition of a center left-turn lane and construction of a 5-foot-wide sidewalk on the north side of East 53rd Street and an 8 foot-wide shared-use path on the south side of the roughly mile-long project.
About $3.7 million of the $8 million total estimated project cost will be covered by a federal transportation grant.
City Assistant Public Works Director Clay Merritt said the two-year project is being let by the Iowa Department of Transportation next month with construction expected to begin in the spring.
Work would be broken into phases, beginning at the east end of the project from Elmore Circle to Lorton Avenue, "to kind of minimize as much as possible disruption to businesses and the traveling public," Merritt said.
The contractor would not be allowed to begin construction on another phase without authorization from the city.
"That will keep us from having long stretches of roadway where people are unable to drive on," Merritt said.
Additionally, the contractor would have so many working days for which they would be paid to complete each phase "to incentivize them to keep (work) moving," he said.
"If they were to go over those working days for each subphase, then they get deducted on that one overall," Merritt said.
Second and third phases of the project would involve intersection improvements, beginning at Eastern Avenue and moving to Jersey Ridge Road.
"This will be a two-year project ... and we want to go into winter of the first year having all lanes open to traffic," Merritt said. "So if subphase one and two get completed and we're at the end of October and we can't get to three, we can stop work and have everything open to travel for the public and start things again in the spring."
Merrit said it's city staff's desire to have work completed from Elmore Circle to Lorton Avenue and intersection improvements completed at Eastern and Jersey Ridge that first year, with subsequent work focused on reconstructing 53rd from Eastern to Lorton.
Aldermen on Wednesday also approved an economic development agreement with Russell Construction and Development to facilitate the development of a planned 95-acre industrial park at 8730 Northwest Boulevard.
To facilitate the development of the industrial park, Russell has requested assistance from the city of Davenport for more than $3.2 million in estimated road improvements to accommodate increased truck traffic.
The planned improvements include the construction of a new roadway and the addition of turn lanes and traffic signals and road widening on Northwest Boulevard and West 90th Street.
To pay for the improvements, Russell has requested the city apply for funding through the state of Iowa's Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy "RISE" grant. The program seeks to support the development of projects, such as the build-out of an industrial park, that do not require an immediate commitment of jobs.
If approved, the grant program would cover 50% of eligible road improvement costs and Russell has to cover all remaining costs not covered by the Iowa Department of Transportation.