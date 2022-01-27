See what more Davenport has planned for 53rd Street. Spoilers: More traffic barricades

City Assistant Public Works Director Clay Merritt said the two-year project is being let by the Iowa Department of Transportation next month with construction expected to begin in the spring.

Work would be broken into phases, beginning at the east end of the project from Elmore Circle to Lorton Avenue, "to kind of minimize as much as possible disruption to businesses and the traveling public," Merritt said.

The contractor would not be allowed to begin construction on another phase without authorization from the city.

"That will keep us from having long stretches of roadway where people are unable to drive on," Merritt said.

Additionally, the contractor would have so many working days for which they would be paid to complete each phase "to incentivize them to keep (work) moving," he said.

"If they were to go over those working days for each subphase, then they get deducted on that one overall," Merritt said.

Second and third phases of the project would involve intersection improvements, beginning at Eastern Avenue and moving to Jersey Ridge Road.