Selection of unnamed GOP Scott County auditor pick prompts call for investigation

The level of secrecy has raised questions as to whether Republican supervisors violated Iowa's open meetings law.

Supervisor Ken Croken, a Democrat, enlisted an attorney, who sent a letter Friday to Scott County Attorney Michael Walton requesting his office look into the matter, suggesting Beck, Knobbe and Maxwell had reached a consensus in private, in violation of state law, on extending an offer to their preferred appointee.

Walton on Monday said he intends to request a closed-door meeting with supervisors at their next scheduled Committee of the Whole meeting on June 8 to discuss the letter, citing potential litigation.

"The letter alleges violating the open meetings law that could result in litigation," Walton said, adding he does not anticipate the prospect of litigation to hinder supervisors from going ahead with Tuesday's planned vote on an appointment.

Maxwell on Monday was critical of the secretive process used by Beck and Knobbe to fill the auditor vacancy, and said he will likely not vote Tuesday to appoint their unnamed candidate. Maxwell, however, did not rule out doing so in the future, after having time to "vet this person."