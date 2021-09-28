Selling land for $1? Rock Island sees it as a win-win.

A small business owner has scored a piece of property from the city of Rock Island for $1.
City council members on Monday approved selling the empty lot on the corner of 2nd Avenue and 13th Street to Jacob Meisenbach, who intends to construct a small office building and storage facility to store his landscaping equipment.
Meisenbach works full time as a Rock Island firefighter. He has owned his landscaping and mowing business, Outdoor Specialists, LLC, for 11 years.
"I asked the city to tell me about properties they owned and which ones they would be willing to sell," Meisenbach said. "I know it's been done before, so that's the whole reasoning behind it. Ultimately they'll be making money on the property and they won't have to maintain it."
The sale is a win-win for Meisenbach and the city: The lot will be improved and returned to the tax rolls, and Meisenbach will be able to grow his business.
City Manager Randy Tweet said Meisenbach offered to purchase the property for $1 plus closing costs in exchange for signing a development agreement. The agreement states Meisenbach must make improvements to the property over a five-year period that will increase its taxable value, including construction of the buildings and installation of landscaping and pavement.
If Meisenbach fails to meet those terms, he will pay the city $1,658, the price the city paid when it purchased the property in 2016.
"This arrangement is our standard one," Tweet said. "Agreements like this are of benefit to the community not only because it returns properties to the tax rolls and encourages the value of the properties be increased, it is also an economic development tool whereby the city is able to provide land to businesses in need at a great price."
Tweet said the property at 1229 2nd Ave. has been a vacant lot since 2012 when an apartment building called the Negus Flats was demolished.
Meisenbach said he will also install fencing around the property, which is about a third of an acre.
"The prices of materials are so high, I might wait a year before building anything," he said. "I would like to expand (the business) in the future and this is a good opportunity to do that."