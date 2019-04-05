Sen. Bernie Sanders, the celebrity politician who almost took the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, made his first Davenport stop on Friday night since launching his 2020 campaign, calling for Iowans to rally behind him and help build “the strongest grassroots coalition in the history of America.”
In a wide-ranging speech, the self-described Democratic socialist ticked off many of his regular talking points: wealth disparity, climate change, tuition-free college, racial inequality and universal health care. He took shots at Republican President Donald Trump — whom Sanders described as “the most dangerous president” — and some of his favorite punching bags, such as Walmart, Amazon and Wall Street.
And drawing on a local concern, Sanders referenced the financial troubles of Davenport’s school district, which is facing dozens teacher layoffs amid millions of dollars of budget cuts.
“We are the richest country in the world and we are sick and tired of austerity for working families,” Sanders said.
Rally-goers began filling Mississippi Hall of Davenport’s RiverCenter about 90 minutes before the senator took the stage. Opening for Sanders was “Flash In A Pan,” an Iowa City folk quartet, which began with a song that a band member said was about forgiving college debt. Outside on the sidewalk, street vendors peddled “Bernie” buttons, T-shirts, flags and baseball caps.
Sanders, an Independent from Vermont, is easily the most high-profile candidate to roll through town so far. Other visitors from the pack of more than a dozen candidates include Sens. Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren as they seek to make gains in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.
The senator’s rally was punctuated at several points throughout with cheers and chants of “Bernie.” At one point, after the senator issued a call to Trump for the withdrawal U.S. troops from war-torn Yemen, one crowd member used those three little words to express his feelings.
“I love you, Bernie,” the man yelled.
“I love you, too,” Sanders replied.
Along with practically universal name recognition thanks to his previous run, Sanders enjoys the benefit of a bigger checkbook compared to his Democratic rivals. Earlier this week, his campaign announced an $18.2 million rake-in of cash over just 41 days between announcing his second try for the presidency and March 31.
In 2016, Sanders narrowly lost Iowa to Hillary Clinton in a record-setting nail-biter that wore into the wee hours of the morning, becoming the closest contest in the history of the Iowa Democratic Party’s presidential caucuses. Sanders was propelled in part by several Iowa communities bordering the Mississippi River, including wins in Scott, Muscatine and Clinton counties.
The senator referenced those figures in his speech Friday, noting that he was originally projected to get around 3 percent of the vote.
“On caucus night, we didn’t win 3 percent of the vote,” he said, saying his wide support back then indicates that his policy agenda comprises common-sense ideas Iowans agree with. “We won 50 percent of the vote.”
Still, Sanders faces a long and different path to the White House than he did a few years ago.
While Sanders holds the advantage of celebrity status and a national support network, the political equation has changed as more candidates are seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination — many of them fellow progressives with similar policy goals.
Sanders has also faced criticisms for not producing his promised 10 years’ worth of tax returns, which he’s pledged will come soon. And some staffers who worked on his 2016 campaign also recently came forward saying they endured sexual harassment and discrimination at the hands of their superiors, something that still threatens to harm the senator politically.
People from around the Quad-Cities — and elsewhere — came out in droves on Friday night, with Sanders campaign staffers estimating 1200 attendees at Friday’s event. Among them was Reed McFarland, a schoolteacher in East Moline who was living in New Hampshire during the last presidential primary election and picked Sanders.
McFarland said he intends to support Sanders again, saying he especially agrees with the senator’s policy positions on education, immigration and health care.
“I support the message that he sends,” said McFarland, who sported a homemade Sanders T-shirt to Friday’s rally. “I am a teacher and I appreciate the questioning that he gives (U.S. Secretary of Education) Betsy DeVos, who is the single biggest threat to my job.”
Jonathan Tacker, a 22-year-old student at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, took a two-hour drive from school to see Sanders. He listed health care, marijuana legalization, climate change and college affordability as some of his top policy concerns.
“I don’t think college should be expensive,” Tacker said. “I’m totally in agreement with Bernie that I don’t think people that want to better themselves through higher education should have to suffer because of an enormous amount of debt.”
After Sanders lost the Democratic nomination in 2016, Tacker, 22, says he cast his first presidential vote for Green Party nominee Jill Stein, but has his fingers crossed that he’ll be able to vote for Sanders in the November election in 2020.
“I’m hoping things turn out a little bit different this time around,” he said.
The rally in Davenport was the first stop along Sanders’ barnstorm through southeast Iowa after earlier tours in the western and central parts of the state. His weekend schedule includes campaign events in Muscatine, Oskaloosa, Fairfield, Malcom and Burlington.
Iowa Republicans, meanwhile, were eager to pounce on Sanders right around the time the doors opened in the RiverCenter. In a Friday evening statement, GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann accused Sanders of avoiding the western part of the state as the effects of major flooding continued to affect Iowans there, criticizing the senator over a “no” vote for Republican-led disaster relief funding bill that failed to clear the Senate this week.
“In many cases, these Iowans have lost everything — their homes, livestock and small businesses,” Kaufmann said. “Yet, Sanders and his colleagues come to Iowa pandering for votes. They should be ashamed by the way they have played politics with Iowans' lives."