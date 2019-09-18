U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a 2020 presidential candidate seeking the Democratic nomination for a second time, will bring his campaign to Clinton as he tours several traditionally Democratic southeastern Iowa counties that helped elect President Donald Trump in 2016.
Sanders is barnstorming the first-in-the-nation caucus state by bus beginning this weekend with a four-day swing also covering central and northern Iowa. He’ll hit the Polk County Steak Fry, a rite of passage for presidential candidates seeking support from Iowans, and a handful of other Des Moines events before starting his “Bernie Beats Trump” tour visiting six so-called Obama-Trump counties.
In Clinton, Sanders is holding a rally that begins 7:15 p.m. Monday in the Clinton Masonic Center. Sanders is also making stops earlier Monday in Northwood, Decorah and Dubuque. On Tuesday, Sanders will visit West Branch and Burlington.
Sanders’ upcoming Iowa campaign swing comes as his favorability has ebbed and flowed in some state polls. Former Vice President Joe Biden has mostly remained the Iowa favorite. At the same time, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has been gaining steam.
During the Iowa Democratic caucuses in 2016, several Mississippi River counties chose Sanders over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Clinton beat Sanders in Iowa that year by less than one percentage point.
Which way Mississippi River counties in southeastern Iowa go on Feb. 3 could provide a snapshot of where disaffected Democratic voters who voted for Trump — or stayed at home in 2016 — are leaning.
Dubuque County, for example, had not chosen a Republican for president since Dwight Eisenhower ran for reelection in 1956. In the 2016 general election, Clinton lost the county to Trump by 610 votes.
According to his campaign, Sanders is planning to highlight his Medicare for All health care plan — a single-payer option that would almost eliminate private health insurance — and his economic message, which is founded on making corporations and wealthier people pay more in taxes.
Here’s a list of Sanders’ events on the “Bernie Beats Trump” tour:
What: Northwood-Kensett School Assembly
Where: Northwood-Kensett Jr/Sr High School, Gymnasium, 1200 1st Ave. N., Northwood
When: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23
What: Decorah Town Hall
Where: Luther College North Gym, 402 Luther College Dike Rd., Decorah
You have free articles remaining.
When: 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23
What: Dubuque Ice Cream Social
Where: Town Clock Plaza, 680 Main St., Dubuque, IA 52001
When: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23
What: Bernie Beats Trump Rally
Where: Clinton Masonic Center, 495-401 S 1st St., Clinton
When: 7:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23
What: Unidos Con Bernie (Joined With Bernie) Event
Where: West Liberty Community Center, 1204 N. Calhoun St., West Liberty
When: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24
What: Burlington Ice Cream Social
Where: LOFT on Jefferson, 416 Jefferson St., Burlington
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24