Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa said Wednesday that he thinks President Donald Trump should refrain from bad-mouthing the late Sen. John McCain, saying those who’ve served their country deserve respect and the dead shouldn’t be criticized.
“I would think that it would be best to let a person that has served his country, like John McCain has, to respect that service and to not criticize somebody who has passed away,” Grassley said during a press conference with reporters after a town hall meeting in DeWitt.
But the senator stopped short of saying the McCain family should hear an apology from Trump, saying "I don't think he should." Asked why, Grassley brushed off the question, saying: “Well, you’d better ask the president that.”
“You know, I’m a member of the United States Congress,” Grassley added later. “We don’t spend much time in Congress worrying about what the president says. We got our own work.”
Trump’s latest line of attack against McCain, the longtime Arizona Republican who died in August, began on Twitter over the weekend, when the president criticized McCain for voting against a proposed repeal of Obamacare in the Senate last year. He also accused McCain of leaking a dossier to the news media that suggested Trump could be compromised by Russian intelligence officials. And he derided McCain for finishing “last in his class” when he attended the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, a claim that’s since been found to be inaccurate.
“So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) ‘last in his class’ (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election. He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual),” the president wrote in a Sunday tweet. “Even the Fake News refused this garbage!”
Most Republicans have avoided discussing the president’s latest comments. But by Wednesday, some key Republican lawmakers came to McCain’s defense.
“I just want to lay it on the line, that the country deserves better, the McCain family deserves better, I don’t care if he’s president of United States, owns all the real estate in New York, or is building the greatest immigration system in the world,” Georgia Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson told conservative news outlet The Bulwark. “Nothing is more important than the integrity of the country and those who fought and risked their lives for all of us.”
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell didn’t call out Trump, but said on Twitter he misses serving alongside McCain. And Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina, a longtime ally and friend of McCain’s, said Wednesday “there’s no one I admire more than John McCain.”
“I think the president’s comments about Sen. McCain hurt him more than they hurt the legacy of Sen. McCain,” he said, adding that, “A lot of people are coming to John’s defense now... I don’t like it when he says things about my friend John McCain.”
Grassley visited DeWitt on Wednesday as many of his Washington counterparts toured their home states this week while Congress is not in session. During a wide-ranging town hall discussion, the senator talked about his new role as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, where he has outlined his top two priorities as the reduction of pharmaceutical drug prices and solidifying an international trade agreement among the U.S. and Mexico and Canada.
Among the other topics discussed were the Electoral College, federally funded health care programs, the national deficit and partisanship in Washington. Grassley was scheduled to make another stop in Durant on Thursday as part of the annual tour he does across the state’s 99 counties.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.