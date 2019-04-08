As she courts Iowa voters to build support for her presidential run, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is scheduled to keynote the Scott County Democrats’ biggest yearly fundraising dinner later this month.
The Red, White & Blue Dinner, hosted by the Scott County Democratic Party, will be held April 26 at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport. Other elected officials — including U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, whose congressional district covers southeast Iowa — are expected to speak.
Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, is one of more than a dozen candidates seeking to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020. This month’s visit will mark Warren's fifth trip to Iowa, the epicenter of the political universe during presidential election cycles.
The event offers an opportunity for Warren to connect face-to-face with likely caucus-goers in Scott County. Other past presidential hopefuls who’ve keynoted local Democratic fundraisers include Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and first lady, and former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley.
Ticket sales went online Monday. They start at $50 apiece and go up as high as $5,000 for a few tables. Proceeds go to the Scott County Democratic Party for the cost of hosting the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucus and the general election in Scott County, said Elesha Gayman, the chairwoman of the Scott County Democratic Party.
Gayman said the request to have Warren keynote the dinner was made early, saying she didn’t expect this year’s caucus season would ramp up so quickly.
“(Warren) agreed and it’s been a million and one people jumping in since then,” said Gayman, adding: “We’re happy that she’s supporting our party in this way.”
Scott County Democrats have booked the RiverCenter’s Mississippi Hall, a venue with capacity for around 600 people. Gayman said roughly 200 tickets have been sold so far.
This year’s event will also feature a silent auction of political memorabilia — Gayman said Loebsack is donating a necktie, while others are submitting signed books — and a presidential candidate book fair.
“This is definitely the one event that kicks money back to the party so that we’re able to underwrite those caucus expenses,” Gayman said. “We’re delighted that we’re able to draw some attention to that and (for) the support of the presidential candidates as well.”
The April dinner is one of two major activities currently planned by Scott County Democrats amid the presidential campaign season in Iowa. The other is a fall picnic slated to take place Sept. 22.
Those interested in purchasing tickets to the April event featuring Warren can find them here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/rwb2019.