Sen. Ernst: Second impeachment of Trump is unconstitutional

“I’m not a lawyer, so it seems to me to be a reasonable argument,” Grassley said Tuesday during a conference call with Iowa reporters. “But I’m going to listen to the constitutional lawyers speak about that. … I think it’s going to be thoroughly debated (during the impeachment trial) as well, by both sides.”

“I’ll continue to listen to the legal scholars and understand the pros and cons, but right now I do believe it to be unconstitutional,” Ernst said during a conference call with Iowa reporters.

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service, most constitutional scholars believe Congress has the authority to impeach elected officials who are no longer in office.

According to a January 15 report from the Congressional Research Service: “The Constitution does not directly address whether Congress may impeach and try a former President for actions taken while in office. Though the text is open to debate, it appears that most scholars who have closely examined the question have concluded that Congress has authority to extend the impeachment process to officials who are no longer in office.”