CEDAR FALLS — Jeff Danielson, an Iowa state senator, and Cedar Falls firefighter, is resigning from both positions for a new job he won't yet comment on.
"So I'm closing two wonderful chapters in my life, 25 years as a firefighter and 15 years as a state senator, and I'm opening a new exciting chapter for which we'll be able to share at a later date," Danielson said.
Danielson, 48, announced his immediate resignation on Thursday. In interviews afterward, he cited the city’s Public Safety Officer program as one of the reasons for his departures. Danielson represented Senate District 30, which includes parts of Hudson, Cedar Falls and Waterloo.
He said he doesn't have political aspiration coming into his next position, and he'll be able to reveal that position in the next week.
Gov. Kim Reynolds will have to schedule a special election, and whoever wins will be up for re-election in 2020. Danielson said he won't be involved in the campaign for his replacement.
The Black Hawk County Democrats released a statement thanking Danielson for his many years of dedication, service and commitment, both as a firefighter and a state legislator calling him a tireless advocate for the Cedar Valley.
"Since his election in 2004 Jeff has been a strong voice for the Cedar Valley and we offer him our sincere appreciation for his years of service," said Black Hawk County Chair Vikki Brown in the news release.
The Black Hawk County Democrats are making arrangements for a special nominating convention and will release details after they have been finalized, according to the release.
Danielson was in his fourth term in the Iowa Senate before his resignation and was vice president of the Cedar Falls firefighters union. Elected replacements will fill those spots.
“We wish him the best in his next adventure,” Rep. Bob Kressig, one of Danielson’s Cedar Valley legislative colleagues, said. “He’ll be missed.”
He spoke highly of Danielson’s senate and firefighting career.
“You come to a scene and you have to try and save lives,” Kressig said. “He’s done that for years.”
Kressig said he’s received calls to run for Danielson’s Senate seat.
“We’ll see what happens,” Kressig said.
Former Iowa House Rep. Walt Rogers is considering running in the special election but is talking to his family first. Rogers challenged Danielson in 2008, but lost by 22 votes and went on to the Iowa House.
Danielson is also resigning from the Cedar Falls Fire Department, a position he held full time prior to being elected to the Iowa Senate.
"I don't believe I have a future there," he said. "So I decided to focus on something positive."
Cedar Falls firefighters were fighting a fire as Danielson made his announcement Thursday night.
"Jeff worked here for 25 we're sorry to see him go and we wish him the best in the future," said Jeff Olson, Cedar Falls Public Safety director.