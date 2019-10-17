Speaking to those who may doubt whether a woman of color could be elected to the nation’s highest office with “electability” questions, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris says Iowans have “always seen what is possible even if it hasn’t been seen before” and called for their support to help “make what is possible actual.”
Harris, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, made her remarks Thursday night before a packed audience in St. Ambrose University’s Rogalski Center in Davenport. As she pursues the White House along with 18 other Democrats, Iowans will soon become the first real testers of those presidential candidates during the Iowa Democratic Caucuses in February.
The question of electability — what Harris called “the donkey in the room,” referencing the Democratic Party’s mascot — is one Harris said she heard often while campaigning to become California’s attorney general and for the U.S. Senate. Having won those contests before shows she can do that with the presidency, she said.
“You always had the ability to believe in who we as a nation are and what we can be, and to see that unburdened by what we have been,” Harris said of Iowans, adding: “It is that spirit that is going to bring us to victory.”
Other points raised during her talk included several major national social issues, including abortion access and reproductive health care, federal firearms regulations following mass shootings and economic equality for Americans. Harris also took the opportunity to take jabs at Republican President Donald Trump on the ongoing impeachment inquiry, the impact of the trade war on rural America and his role as commander-in-chief of U.S. armed forces.
Harris’ speech prefaced a town hall-style discussion that was part of her latest big swing through the Hawkeye State as her presidential campaign has announced she will visit much more frequently. Following the nationally televised debate stage in Ohio this week, Harris made another go for Iowa with other planned campaign stops in Dubuque and upcoming ones in the central and eastern parts of the state.
Earlier Thursday, Harris stopped in Tipton in nearby Cedar County after recently unveiling a $100 billion plan aimed at increasing jobs and additional investment in rural communities around the nation. The proposed program creates tax credits for businesses that hire full-time workers capped at $250,000 for each business annually. It would be administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and made available in established “rural zones.”
In Davenport Thursday night, Harris took a handful of questions from the audience concerning homelessness, mass shootings, institutional racism and, from one 8th Grade attendee: how to deal with “bullies” in the government.
Another question came from Athena Gilbraith, a 39-year-old black mother from Davenport’s West End who says she fears her young son may become a victim of gun violence because of his race. She called her son “the sweetest boy you’ve ever known” but said he suffers from ADHD and listens to headphones while walking alone, and he may not fully understand the danger of cutting through someone's backyard.
“I think of Tamir Rice and I think of all the other young, black men who have lost their lives to gun violence out of ridiculousness. And so what I want to know other than school shootings what are you going to do” about protecting young, black men, she asked.
Harris answered saying there has been a “fanning of the flames of hate” in America and the responsibility of leaders is to keep focus on those issues and “speak truth.”
“And the truth is that in our country, racism is real. Anti-Semitism, homophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia, these are real. They existed before Donald Trump was elected, they will exist after,” Harris said. “And we have to as a community agree that in our collective fight for justice for everyone, these are truths that we must speak … and making sure that your baby boy is safe everywhere he walks every day of the week.”