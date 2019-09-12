As ex-Davenport Fire Chief Lynn Washburn-Livingston’s discrimination lawsuit against the city moves forward, her attorney has begun interviewing several top city administrators under oath through a series of depositions.
City Administrator Corri Spiegel was scheduled to be deposed Wednesday, recent court filings in Scott County Court show. Washburn-Livingston, 61, has accused Spiegel of firing her in 2017 based on her age and gender.
Washburn-Livingston also accused Spiegel of creating a hostile work environment, which led to her being sexually harassed in the form of receiving an unmarked package with a bag of penis-shaped candies. She says that package was accompanied with a note that read: “Eat a bag of d----.”
Meanwhile, the city has alleged Washburn-Livingston spent little time at work, overspent taxpayer dollars on lavish office furnishings, disobeyed her superiors and poorly managed the relationship with the local firefighters union.
Spiegel declined to comment Thursday, citing a city policy against discussing open lawsuits publicly.
But, in an emailed response to the Quad-City Times’ inquiry, she noted the Iowa Court of Appeals recently ruled in the city’s favor during an appellate review of a related decision by the Civil Service Commission, which attempted to create a job for Washburn-Livingston after she was terminated.
Scott County Court found the Civil Service Commission lacked jurisdiction to continue Washburn-Livingston’s employment. That decision was affirmed by the higher court on appeal.
Others recently interviewed under oath by Washburn’s attorney include Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey and City Attorney Tom Warner, according to filings from Scott County Court. Human Resources Director Mallory Merritt was scheduled to give her deposition Thursday.
In her lawsuit, filed in January, Washburn-Livingston is seeking restitution in the form of back pay, future pay, lost benefits, an award for emotional distress and other damages.
The lawsuit also contains several demands to change city employee policies. It calls for court-ordered anti-discrimination employee training, a federal review of all city disciplinary actions, workplace monitoring for unfair treatment and screening of high-ranking employees for “bigoted attitudes and opinions."
Davenport has hired law firm Lane & Waterman to manage the case. Ian Russell, the lawyer on the case, has promised to “vigorously” defend the city against the allegations made.