Shaun Taylor named to Metropolitan Airport Authority Board

Shaun Taylor has been appointed as a commissioner on the Rock Island County Metropolitan Airport Authority Board by East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman to represent the city.

Taylor will complete the term of Jim Jannes, who died in February at the age of 85.

Eight commissioners serve on the Airport Authority Board, representing Rock Island County and the cities of Rock Island, Moline, East Moline, Milan and Silvis. Commissioners are appointed and serve 5-year terms.

"Shaun is a great example of someone who was born and raised in the Quad Cities, left, but came back because he believed this was the best place to raise his family," said Benjamin Leischner, executive director of the Quad Cities International Airport. "He not only appreciates the value of the Quad Cities having lived elsewhere for several years, he is also invested in helping our region flourish.

"I have no doubt he will be an enthusiastic and engaged board member, which is exactly what we need as we embark on historic updates at the airport and look toward our future," Leischner said.

Taylor works as a marketing and recruiting coordinator for Community Health Care Inc., where he oversees provider recruitment, public communication and marketing efforts. He previously served as the director of special projects for the National Bar Association, area sales manager for the General Motors Corporation and national marketing consultant for FTD, Inc.

Taylor also serves as a member of the East Moline Community Fund Committee, Quad City Health Initiative Promotion Committee and the Illinois Primary Health Care Association Community Development Committee. He received his bachelor's degree in organizational communication from McKendree University.

Taylor said he was honored to "follow in the footsteps" of Jannes.

"As a recruiter seeking to bring physicians across the country to the Quad Cities, I understand the critical role that our airport plays in the overall growth of our region," he said. "I hope to contribute to the development and accessibility of one of our community’s essential assets."