Sheriff Bustos: More medical protective equipment supplies should arrive in the Quad-Cities around March 30

"We are doing everything we can to secure those resources," he said. "We are hopeful their delivery will be about the 30th of March. This COVID-19 event around our area — and the country — is unprecedented."

Bustos said they are at a Level 2 situation, or a "significant event," and are coordinating with the Scott County Emergency Management Agency to manage the response.

"Typically we have three people working at emergency management," he said. "We have now ramped it up to seven members of the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office."

"The staff is involved in daily, if not hourly, coordination with many entities involved in the battle of this COVID-19 virus, including the Scott County Emergency Management Agency. We're doing everything we can to coordinate on both sides of the river so we have one message for the entire Quad-City community."

Board members and county officials held their regular meeting via teleconference, following social distancing guidelines, but often struggled to hear one another amid background noise, echoes and poor audio feedback.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.