Sheriff Bustos: More medical protective equipment supplies should arrive in the Quad-Cities around March 30

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos on Tuesday told board members a main concern of the response to COVID-19 is making sure first responders in the community have enough personal protective equipment such as surgical masks, face shields, gowns and gloves.
Bustos updated board members Tuesday night on the county's emergency management response to the highly contagious new coronavirus, the same day Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig announced a second confirmed case in Rock Island County.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday, there are currently 1,535 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 16 deaths, most of them in Cook County. According to Johns Hopkins University, on Tuesday the United States had 53,740 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 706 deaths.
Bustos said Illinois emergency management officials informed him they will distribute supplies to the county soon.
"We are doing everything we can to secure those resources," he said. "We are hopeful their delivery will be about the 30th of March. This COVID-19 event around our area — and the country — is unprecedented."
Bustos said they are at a Level 2 situation, or a "significant event," and are coordinating with the Scott County Emergency Management Agency to manage the response.
"Typically we have three people working at emergency management," he said. "We have now ramped it up to seven members of the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office."
"The staff is involved in daily, if not hourly, coordination with many entities involved in the battle of this COVID-19 virus, including the Scott County Emergency Management Agency. We're doing everything we can to coordinate on both sides of the river so we have one message for the entire Quad-City community."
Board members and county officials held their regular meeting via teleconference, following social distancing guidelines, but often struggled to hear one another amid background noise, echoes and poor audio feedback.
