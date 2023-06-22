A Sherrard woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the agency that shares Scott County casino profits with non-profit groups.

Angela Arnold Nelson, who was the executive director of the Epilepsy Advocacy Network, Moline, was arrested on four counts of theft by deception and four counts of fraudulent practice, all felonies, according to Scott County court records.

The Scott County Regional Authority awards grants twice a year to area nonprofits, governments, civic and educational institutions from funds generated from gaming at Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf.

The SCRA requires grant-awardees to submit vendor invoices or signed contracts before it pays organizations, according to guidelines on the SCRA's website.

Court records allege that Nelson submitted four fraudulent invoices to SCRA for reimbursement totaling more than $39,000.

Kari Jones, the Epilepsy Advocacy Network's current executive director, said Nelson created a separate, unauthorized account to seek out grants from the SCRA without the network's knowledge.

The nonprofit cut ties with Nelson when allegations first arose about six months ago, Jones said, and the network itself is not under investigation.

The fraudulent invoices Nelson is alleged to have sent to the SCRA include two that claimed to be from Girl Scouts of EIWI for $18,795 and $13,775, a third from Performance Food Service for $3,800, and a fourth from ONE STEP for $2,775.

Past grant lists show the SCRA awarded the Epilepsy Foundation grants in spring 2018 for $10,000, fall 2019 for $25,000, and fall 2021 for $12,500. The reasons for each were listed as "camPossible!"

According to a 2022 volunteer form, camPossible! was a camp the Epilepsy Advocacy Network hosted in New Liberty, Iowa, for children and teens with epilepsy.

In October 2022, the SCRA board sent a special agent with the Division of Criminal Investigation an email, regarding an "expense validation issue" with the Epilepsy Foundation of Moline.

The SCRA grant administrator had been in communication with Nelson about issues with invoices submitted, according to court documents, and Nelson had responded addressing those concerns.

After reading the email, the SCRA board "didn't feel comfortable continuing communication with Nelson and the Epilepsy Advocacy Network" and turned the information over to the DCI.

In December, credit bureaus and IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union were subpoenaed to locate bank accounts and "possible fraudulent transactions" by Nelson, court records state.

Banks statements for an account titled Epilepsy Advocacy Network and a second account, Passion Pursuit Inc. Epilepsy, show Nelson made several transfers, purchases, and withdrawals between 2019 and 2022, including a $13,000 transfer to Nelson's personal account, court records allege.

Jones emphasized that the Epilepsy Advocacy Network's priority is that services are not disrupted and that the organization was "doing everything in our power to show our partners that we are good stewards of our funds."

"We understand for our funders, it can be scary for them to hear this story. We want to assure them we had no record of this at all because it was a separate account," Jones said. "All of our funding sources were going through our proper accounts."