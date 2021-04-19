Should Davenport build a flood wall? Consultant outlines concepts, strategies to combat flooding

Protecting Davenport's riverfront from increased flooding could cost it anywhere from $12 million up to $370 million over the next decade-plus under new conceptual strategies and projects unveiled Monday.
Those strategies include a mix of incremental improvements — from upgrading storm sewers to elevating sections of River Drive and adjacent streets prone to flooding — to transforming large spans of the riverfront with the construction of landscaped berms, levees and flood walls.
"It gives me hope that we really have some concrete plans that we can pick from for the future," said Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership — an affiliate of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.
The city is asking for the public’s input on flood mitigation concepts being proposed as part of Davenport’s ongoing flood study.
Cedar Rapids consulting firm H.R. Green, Inc., aided by architecture and engineering design firms Sasaki and Shive Hattery, has been working since late August to determine how best to handle the city's riverfront and implement mitigation strategies to protect properties and prevent another downtown flood.
The city and H.R. Green on Monday unveiled a new 32-minute video outlining potential strategies and projects to reduce the impact of flooding on day-to-day lives and businesses, including the ability to more quickly recover from a flood event.
The mix of possible strategies focus on three different flooding scenarios — from past major flooding with a flood stage of 18 to 23 feet, to a 100-year flood event where there is a 1% chance of reaching a flood stage of 23.6 feet in any given year, up to a flood stage of 27 feet, the target elevation for a FEMA-accredited flood wall or levees.
The Mississippi River at Davenport reached an all-time record crest of 22.7 feet during the historic 2019 flood.
Davenport has yet to witness a 100-year flood event since record keeping began in 1878.
However, the intensity, duration and frequency of major flooding has increased over the last two decades. More than half of the major floods Davenport has witnessed in the last 143 years have occurred within the last 20 years.
Concepts and projects outlined include $12 million to $18 million in incremental improvements, focused on storm sewer and roadway improvements. The concepts include:
- Reconfiguring the city's storm sewer system, adding gates on storm sewer outfalls and installing pumping stations to prevent river water from backing up through the storm sewer system and inundating low-lying areas
- Elevating portions of River Drive, Mound Street, LeClaire, East Third, Gaines and Second streets.
Such projects would improved access to the Government and Centennial bridges during flooding, delay the start of city flood-fighting efforts in certain areas until a higher flood stage and establish a permanent flood detour route across Davenport up to flood stage of 22 feet. The projects could improve access to the riverfront and reduce city flood fighting effort and cost, while not creating any kind of continuous riverfront flood protection system.
The consultants also outlined $220 million up to $370 million in conceptual projects that would set a target elevation for the entire riverfront above the historic 2019 flood. The concepts focus on covering the riverfront with four to five miles of levees, berms, flood walls and storm water pumping stations to match a 100-year flood event or greater.
Such a system would come at a much higher upfront cost, but would greatly reduce flood fighting efforts and provide widespread flood protection through underground utility improvements and above-ground flood walls and berms, according to H.R. Green. Doing so would maintain access to River Driver and the Government and Centennial bridges to a flood stage of 24 feet.
Davenport Assistant Public Works Director Clay Merritt said it is unlikely any one strategy would be used exclusively, and that a combination of strategies will likely be deployed.
Carter added the timing of the study works well, coinciding with President Joe Biden's proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and the roughly $40 million the city is poised to receive in stimulus funds as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
"There's major opportunity to take bites out of this that we didn't think we would be able to do maybe as quickly now we could," Carter said.
Merritt said city staff anticipate the firm will have a full report and recommendations to present the Davenport City Council this fall, including proposed funding and implementation strategies.