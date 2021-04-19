Should Davenport build a flood wall? Consultant outlines concepts, strategies to combat flooding

The consultants also outlined $220 million up to $370 million in conceptual projects that would set a target elevation for the entire riverfront above the historic 2019 flood. The concepts focus on covering the riverfront with four to five miles of levees, berms, flood walls and storm water pumping stations to match a 100-year flood event or greater.

Such a system would come at a much higher upfront cost, but would greatly reduce flood fighting efforts and provide widespread flood protection through underground utility improvements and above-ground flood walls and berms, according to H.R. Green. Doing so would maintain access to River Driver and the Government and Centennial bridges to a flood stage of 24 feet.

Davenport Assistant Public Works Director Clay Merritt said it is unlikely any one strategy would be used exclusively, and that a combination of strategies will likely be deployed.

Carter added the timing of the study works well, coinciding with President Joe Biden's proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and the roughly $40 million the city is poised to receive in stimulus funds as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

"There's major opportunity to take bites out of this that we didn't think we would be able to do maybe as quickly now we could," Carter said.