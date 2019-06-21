In the wake of a disaster that's prompted a community-wide discussion about major flooding events, the four candidates seeking to replace outgoing Mayor Frank Klipsch hold varying views about whether a permanent floodwall should be built to shield the city from the Mississippi River.
The idea has long been a point of contention for residents, stakeholders and elected officials. Considerations include construction costs, the potential obstruction of the city’s iconic river view and the desire of the community to make such an investment. And estimates provided by the city have put the total cost of a floodwall upward of $174 million.
But the recent disaster, fresh in the minds of Quad-Citians, has reignited debate over what Davenport should do to protect itself from floods that environmental experts say are becoming fiercer and more frequent.
In late April, a breach of the temporary flood barrier sent water gushing through the parts of the city’s downtown, an area that’s transformed into a blossoming business district over the past several years. The exact financial toll remains unclear, though area business organizations estimate the cost of damages and losses to be in the millions of dollars, and some business owners say they won’t recover.
Klipsch has remained opposed to the idea of a floodwall for years, saying the city’s strategy of “embracing” the river has kept major flooding problems from being shouldered by other communities downstream. But in recent weeks, Klipsch announced the formation of a task force that will be given the responsibility of assessing the city’s flood protection plan and offering potential improvements.
The mayor has said the task force, which is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, will examine several flood protection models, including a floodwall and wetland expansion.
Klipsch is not running for reelection, so a new leader will be in place as discussions continue and action plans progress. While Davenport mayors have limited power and oversight when it comes to crafting and enacting policies, they typically help set the tone for policy and broadly define the direction under which the city invests in infrastructure.
Running to replace Klipsch are four declared candidates: Alderwoman Rita Rawson, 5th Ward, Alderman Mike Matson, 7th Ward, Davenport public works employee Dean Weber and retired insurance man Steve Duffy. For this story, we asked each candidate a simple question: Should the city build a floodwall?
Here's what they said:
Steve Duffy
Money and the potential loss of the river view are the two main reasons why Duffy says he would not support a permanent floodwall.
“It’s gonna be way too much and the taxpayers won’t be happy with that,” Duffy said. “And it’s gonna take away from the view of the river.”
Duffy lauded Davenport’s view of the Mississippi as the best in the nation, saying areas like LeClaire Park, the city’s riverside bike path and Lock and Dam No. 15 are destination spots that draw tourists to the city. As for future flood protection plans, he said the city continues to learn from its mistakes and should have greater reinforcement of the temporary barriers already used.
“We need to go back and learn from our mistakes, building flood protection,” Duffy added. “I think the city has probably learned that the barriers weren’t reinforced, they needed to be higher, but you just kind of learn from what happened in the past and go forward with it."
Mike Matson
Alderman Matson, 7th Ward, says a floodwall should be part of the larger conversation about potential solutions aimed at flood mitigation and protection. But he’s worried about what a floodwall would cost taxpayers, saying the price tag would be “extreme.”
“Generally I’m a fan of not doing that unless someone comes up with a way to pay for it” and it’s what the community wants, Matson said.
As Mayor Klipsch’s planned task force moves forward, Matson said he wants to see answers to lingering questions that still remain, including what the costs of various flood plans could be, the level of protection the city should offer and what experts believe will have the most lasting beneficial effect.
Still, he hopes the renewed focus on flood protection will continue and result in actionable steps.
“A lot of people are interested, a lot of people want to know what we’re gonna do, so let’s not let this falter again and meander and then we just forget about it and kick the can down the road,” he said.
Rita Rawson
Alderwoman Rawson, 5th Ward, says building a floodwall would be “a bit of a leap” when many questions surrounding the recent breach remain unanswered. She’s also skeptical of the idea that building such a wall would solve the city’s flooding woes alone.
Rather, Rawson suggested there will be myriad solutions aimed at addressing floods in the very near future — particularly the upcoming fall and spring seasons — and that a full-fledged floodplain management plan is something that could take years to craft, taking into account the needs of the community and recommendations from field experts.
“There might be some portion that is a wall, but I would think some other solutions could be applied to other portions” of the riverfront, she said.
Rawson also noted that other communities have had continued success by using the temporary HESCO barriers, saying there may be possibilities of using Davenport’s temporary barriers with a different setup. Whatever the case, she points to the recent disaster as a wakeup call for the city.
“I think everyone got a little bit complacent with our flood management plan because the HESCO barrier setup has been the same setup it’s been for years and it’s worked in the past — and I think everyone was comfortable with that,” she said. “We kind of took it for granted, and I think we just had a little bit of a shot across the bow from Mother Nature.”
Dean Weber
Longtime public works employee Dean Weber says that while the HESCO barriers have served the city well in the past, they are not a permanent solution to address flooding. But a floodwall that has removable panels is one path Weber views as a model that could serve as compromise, preserving the river view and providing the city with greater flood protection.
“There’s just so many people that don’t want a permanent floodwall, they’re afraid it’s going to take so much away. And then of course you got other ones that say, ‘Yeah it’s about time,’” he said. “Maybe to reach some kind of middle ground, something like that could be done.”
Weber pointed to Modern Woodmen Park as one example, saying the baseball stadium was an “island” surrounded by floodwater during the last major event. He also cites the town of Burlington as a good model, where the city is still erecting a permanent floodwall that includes removable panels intended for higher and longer floods.