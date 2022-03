Should Davenport eliminate one-way traffic downtown? City officials want to know

Davenport city officials want to know what residents and businesses think of a proposal to eliminate one-way traffic downtown and covert 3rd and 4th street to two-way traffic.

Overdue? Problematic? The right move? Don't care?

City officials will host public input sessions on the following dates and times:

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 at the Putnam Museum, 1717 West 12th St., Davenport

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31 and the Scott Community College Urban Campus, 101 West 3rd St., Davenport

9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2 at St. Ambrose University Rogalski Center, 518 West Locust St., Davenport

Members of the public can also fill out an online survey through Wednesday, March 16 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MRPKSG2.

The site includes a map of the area that includes the original proposed conversion, from East River Drive to Marquette Street, and a suggested total conversion, which would reach farther west to Telegraph Road.

Downtown Davenport Partnership leadership and some Davenport aldermen say the two-way conversion would make the downtown safer for pedestrians and businesses as more people have taken up residence downtown.

Aldermen directed city staff to conduct a technical evaluation of the area, including analyzing traffic counts, intersections, traffic calming methods, signage and boundaries, as well as evaluating loading zones and soliciting community input.

Davenport's proposed six-year capital improvement plan includes $1.7 million budgeted in fiscal 2024 to convert the traffic signals on 3rd and 4th streets to allow for two-way traffic from East River Drive to Marquette Street. The Downtown Davenport Partnership would contribute up to $700,000 to the project.

The city's plan also includes $9.2 million for a related project funded with a $7.3 million federal grant for the rehabilitation of 3rd and 4th streets from Telegraph Road to Harrison Street in 2024. Some aldermen last week, suggested the city look at converting the entirety of 3rd and 4th streets to two-way to avoid confusion at the intersection where the one-way would end and face a two-way street.

The partnership requested the city fold the two-way conversion into its road rehabilitation to save time and money. Plans proposed by the downtown organization show each street with a lane of traffic in each direction, a center turn lane and a bicycle lane.

