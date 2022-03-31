Should Davenport eliminate one-way traffic downtown? Here's what residents had to say

To Davenport resident Dwight Holmes, eliminating one-way traffic downtown would slow traffic to a crawl; route passing traffic to River Drive, inconveniencing drivers; and make it more difficult for larger vehicles — delivery trucks, buses and fire apparatus — to navigate.

But to resident and downtown business owner Gwendolyn Lee, slower two-way traffic would make for a safer, more walkable and inviting downtown that's become increasingly more residential. Doing so, Lee said, would ease confusion for drivers unfamiliar with the one-way system and encourage more people to walk, shop and dine downtown.

"When people ask, 'Do downtown businesses want this?' Yes. Yes, we really really do," said Lee, who is an owner of Rubberstamps.net and Endless Brews. "Downtown is super tough — people going the wrong way down one-ways or people speeding."

Those were two of many perspectives at Davenport's first of three public input meetings hosted by city officials to gather feedback on a proposal that has drawn heated debate to convert portions of 3rd and 4th streets downtown to allow traffic flow in both directions.

About 50 people asked questions and voiced their opinion on the proposal at the Putnam Museum Wednesday, most of which opposed or were skeptical of the conversion.

Common concerns included congestion with reducing lanes of traffic, which critics wondered if the congestion would deter people from downtown, and where delivery trucks would park.

At-large Alderman JJ Condon noted that most of the conversation on Wednesday revolved around cars and traffic moving through downtown, but he urged people to think downtown residents and businesses who prefer slowed traffic.

In addition to the public forums, the city asked for public input on the one-way two-way conversion via an online survey.

According to handouts at the Wednesday input session, the survey tallied 563 responses, 81% of which were Davenport residents. Just over half of respondents lived or worked in downtown Davenport.

The survey results shared with attendees at the Putnam Museum on Wednesday did not indicate the share of respondents who favored or opposed the conversion but included common themes from respondents. For those who indicated they did not support the traffic change, common concerns included confusion about the proposal, speed and traffic flow, and wanting the city to repair the streets instead of converting them.

For those who supported the measure, common sentiments were that it would be good for business, reduce speeds, make the downtown more accessible and encourage people to come to the downtown instead of drive through it.

City Administrator Corri Spiegel said staff intentionally did not ask survey-takers specifically whether they supported the conversion.

She said most survey-takers weren't decided or still had questions or concerns.

Speigel noted converting 3rd and 4th streets to two-way traffic would likely require reconfiguring the intersections at River Drive to safely accommodate the change in traffic patterns. Doing so is currently not included in the scope of the proposed project, over which staff have raised concerns.

The city plans to rehabilitate 3rd and 4th Streets from Telegraph Road to Harrison Street in 2024. That project is slated to cost about $9 million, $7.25 million of which would be paid for with state and federal grants.

Separately, the council is considering whether to convert 3rd and 4th Streets from one-way to two-way traffic between Marquette and River Drive, which the city expects would cost $1.7 million. Of which, the Downtown Davenport Partnership would commit up to $700,000. The Partnership has requested Davenport to fold in the work to convert the streets to two-way traffic into the planned project to save time and money.

Plans proposed by the downtown organization show each street with a lane of traffic in each direction, a center turn lane, a bicycle lane, and parallel parking on each side.

Earlier this year, aldermen asked staff to solicit community input and do a technical analysis of the area, including analyzing traffic counts, intersections, traffic calming methods, signage and loading zones, as the council considers whether to go ahead with a two-way conversion.

Spiegel said it would take staff time to go through community feedback and do the analysis, but would probably have a proposal back to council sometime over the summer.

She said the staff's analysis would be made publicly available once completed.

Two more public meetings on the proposed traffic change will be held on the following dates, time and locations:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31 at Scott Community College Urban Campus, 101 W 3rd St.

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at St. Ambrose University Rogalski Center, 518 W Locust St.

