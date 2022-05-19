Should Davenport shorten window to set off fireworks? Aldermen will vote on it next week

In an effort to curb consumer fireworks usage this year, the Davenport city council will consider shortening by four hours the window residents can legally set off consumer pyrotechnics.

But, some aren't convinced narrowing the allowed time on July 3 and 4 will actually deter anyone from setting them off illegally in the weeks before and after, and may cause confusion or alienate residents who do set off fireworks within the prescribed hours.

Currently Davenport allows consumer fireworks to be set off from 2 p.m.-11 p.m. on July 3-4. The city is considering changing that window to 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on those two days. Davenport aldermen will vote on the change on Wednesday, May 25, at the 5:30 p.m. council meeting at city hall.

Davenport city officials warned residents earlier this month that the city may see more fireworks tents, sales, and usage because of a new Iowa law curtailing cities from limiting sellers to certain areas. Since 2018, temporary fireworks sellers in Davenport were limited to industrial-zoned areas. The new law voids that restriction.

To potentially offset more noise and greater risk of injury as consumer fireworks are likely to become more accessible this summer, Ward 6 Alderman Ben Jobgen proposed that the city shrink the time window that consumer fireworks could legally be set off in Davenport.

"It's kind of like the psychology that I use with my children when feeding them vegetables. I give them twice as much as I want them to eat so then when they complained about how much they had and I said 'All right you only have to eat half,' then the the battle was won in that regard," Jobgen said.

"So, you know, we know that if we allow legal discharge to 11 p.m. they're going to trickle to midnight, 12:30 or 1 a.m. and my thought process was 'OK, if we shorten that window, will we model behavior enough to hopefully discourage people from shooting fireworks off that late?'"

But, Jobgen said, he'd talked with the fire and police department about the difficulty of enforcing the fireworks ordinances — officers must witness people actually lighting the fireworks outside of the city-ordained hours in order to issue a citation, said Fire Marshal Jim Morris.

Last summer, the Davenport enlisted 10 civilian spotters and issued 13 fireworks citations, according to Morris. According to a records request, the city issued 10 citations between June 1 and July 8.

The city fielded 700 fireworks-related calls during that time, according to Morris, a sharp decline from more than 1,130 firework complaints police received during the same time in 2020.

"It does sound like there will be some administrative challenges to properly enforce and maybe we would send the wrong message to to our constituents if we do shorten that window," Jobgen said. "So, again, I don't know if this is the right thing to do."

Last year, Davenport sent out postcards to every Davenport household that listed the hours fireworks could lawfully be set off within city limits, educated on safe fireworks use, and warned residents of potential fines for unlawful discharge. A first offense could cost up to $400 including court costs.

City officials said aldermen needed to make a decision soon on whether to narrow the legal discharge window in order to send out the postcards again with accurate hours by the time fireworks sales season begins June 1.

"The more time we have to communicate, the more successful we will be in our communications," said City Administrator Corri Spiegel.

In Iowa, permanent buildings — there is one in Davenport — can sell between June 1 and July 8. Temporary structures like tents, start later, on June 13.

At-large Alderman Kyle Gripp called fireworks a "nuisance" in Davenport, but argued that shortening the legal discharge window wouldn't prevent bad faith actors.

"But the issue really is not fireworks being discharged on July 4 or 3rd, it's the three weeks preceding it," Gripp said. "It's the three weeks after it and reducing reducing the time by three hours on the third and Fourth will not reduce the nuisance of fireworks."

Opponents to consumer fireworks sales, legalized in 2017 — and are separate from professional, licensed displays — say the loud booms frighten pets, small children, and can harm people with post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as could be a cause of accidental injury for those lighting them off.

