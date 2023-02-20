The Silvis City Council is scheduled Tuesday for a special meeting at which a no-confidence vote against Mayor Matt Carter is to be discussed.

The meeting will take place in Silvis City Hall, 121 11th St., at 5:30 p.m.

City officials contacted over the weekend declined to reveal specific reasons for their consideration of a no-confidence vote.

Alderman Josh Dyer, 4th Ward, referred to "complaints" against the mayor, beginning in January, but declined to reveal their nature.

“The city received some complaints against the mayor, and the council looked into those,” Dyer said. “We reviewed them and things did not improve. Given everything we’ve found out, we thought it best to call for the mayor’s resignation."

The alderman said he could not elaborate on the complaints in order to protect the complainants.

“We tried to do it in a quiet manner,” Dyer said. “We told him that, ‘You really need to resign.’ He did not seem very responsive to that.”

On Feb. 7 the council held a closed meeting without the mayor, city clerk or city administrator present, Dyer said. They have refused to give a recording of that meeting to the mayor.

He said a letter was sent to Carter on Tuesday, Feb. 14th with the signatures of the entire city council, asking him to resign.

“His response to that was to send a letter to the attorney that had been hired by the city council, announcing that he was firing her,” Dyer said. That attorney is Allison Wright of Pappas and Wright in Rock Island. “She was hired by the council and it’s our estimation that he does not have the power to fire her.”

It was at that time, Dyer said, that he tried to have a vote of no confidence in the mayor placed on the city council agenda.

“It was refused, so we requested a special session,” he said. “We’re very proud of the way Silvis has been going. It’s clear that we needed to respond very quickly, given the actions the mayor has taken that appear to be in retaliation.

“I’m really hopeful we can resolve this quickly and move forward.”