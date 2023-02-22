A majority of the Silvis City Council has cast a no-confidence vote against their mayor.

Several dozen people filled the city council chambers in Silvis Tuesday night for a discussion on Mayor Matt Carter’s performance. The vote is merely symbolic, meaning it will not impact the mayor’s standing.

The vote was 4 to 3 in favor of a no-confidence stance. One alderman was absent.

Throughout the day Tuesday, city officials sent multiple emails to Quad-City media, going back-and-forth on whether plans for a no-confidence vote met Open Meeting Act requirements for supplying sufficient public notice of the meeting.

A special meeting was canceled and aldermen instead took up the matter in discussion at the end of the meeting.

The council’s eight aldermen signed a letter to Carter earlier this month, referring to “complaints regarding your conduct,” and saying they thought it was in the best interest of the city and its residents for Carter to resign.

They have declined to reveal specific reasons for their lost confidence in the mayor and did not disclose the nature of the alleged complaints.

“The city received some complaints against the mayor, and the council looked into those,” said Alderman Josh Dyer, 4th Ward. “We reviewed them, and things did not improve. Given everything we’ve found out, we thought it best to call for the mayor’s resignation.”

The alderman said he could not elaborate on the complaints in order to protect the complainants.

“We tried to do it in a quiet manner,” Dyer said. “We told him that, ‘You really need to resign.’ He did not seem very responsive to that.”

On Feb. 7 the council held a closed meeting without the mayor, city clerk or city administrator present, Dyer said. They have refused to give a recording of that meeting to the mayor.

“His response to that was to send a letter to the attorney that had been hired by the city council, announcing that he was firing her,” Dyer said. That attorney is Allison Wright of Pappas and Wright in Rock Island. “She was hired by the council, and it’s our estimation that he does not have the power to fire her.”

It was at that time, Dyer said, that he tried to have a vote of no confidence in the mayor placed on the city council agenda.