In a contentious special meeting Tuesday during which animosity between Silvis Mayor Matt Carter and several aldermen was apparent, aldermen attempted to vote out the firm Carter hired to act as temporary city attorney.

In a 5-3 vote, aldermen moved to fire the Ancel Glink law firm and hire another firm or attorney until a new full-time city attorney is named.

Aldermen also voted 5-3 for the city to hire the law firm Pappas Wright to handle labor negotiations and arbitration.

However, Carter responded no to both votes and, according to Keri-Lyn Krafthefer of Ancel Glink, the council must have the mayor’s backing to hire and fire attorneys.

Krafthefer said the new city attorney would need to be approved of by both the City Council and the mayor.

Several aldermen have claimed that Ancel Glink was hired by Carter to represent him and the city clerk, Amy Malmstrom, when they were excluded from a Feb. 7 closed session of the council. Those aldermen say the move created a conflict of interest and have since tried to get the firm to withdraw its services.

All eight aldermen eventually signed a letter asking for Carter’s resignation, saying he violated Illinois’ Whistleblower Act and opened the city up to lawsuits. No specific allegations have been made public. Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal is investigating the allegations.

Krafthefer told aldermen that Carter did call the firm about being excluded from the meeting.

“I told him, ‘You have counsel representing you on this. I cannot advise you on this issue, but what I can do is reach out to your council and speak with them,’” she said.

Krafthefer said she called then-city attorney Nick Mason and, eventually, Allison Wright of Pappas Wright and told them she was calling on behalf of the mayor and the clerk.

“But every time I call a city attorney on behalf of an elected official, it doesn’t turn them into my client,” she said.

Alderman Tony Trulson, 1st Ward, said he did not feel comfortable with Ancel Glink representing the city. He said council members were sent a cease-and-desist letter from an attorney the firm hired, telling them not to make statements that Ancel Glink or Krafthefer have a conflict of interest.

The cease-and-desist letter was sent to Wright and copied to the alderman and Carter.

Alderman Joshua Dyer, 4th Ward, asked, “When a client says to their attorney, ‘We think you have a conflict of interest,’ why are you not willing to just recuse yourself and say, ‘Hey, my client seems very uncomfortable with me; they should find someone else?’”

Meanwhile, Krafthefer and Carter's personal attorney, Mark Daniel, on Feb. 22 sought in Rock Island County Circuit Court an injunction and temporary restraining order against Wright, who from 2016 until recently advised the city council on labor and arbitration issues.

The complaint alleges that since Carter fired her, she no longer represents the city and has failed to return city records. Among those records, the mayor said, is an audio recording of a closed meeting aldermen held to discuss the alleged whistleblower violations by the mayor.

“At the time this lawsuit was filed, the closed session recording and any other files I would have were already in the city’s possession,” Wright said.

A hearing on that suit is scheduled for Thursday.

During Tuesday's meeting, Krafthefer claimed an alderman has the recording, but none confirmed as much.

Krafthefer said she needed the recording to determine whether the closed-session tape had a basis for being excluded from public disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act.

"It can be excluded and it doesn’t have to be produced, but we don’t have it to determine if that’s the case or not,” she said, adding that the Attorney General’s Office also has requested it.