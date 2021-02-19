Silvis: Mayor Matt Carter to face off against City Administrator Jim Grafton in Tuesday's primary election for mayor

His achievements as city administrator and public works director are many; 651 new home units, 59 new businesses, 52 façade programs, three new parks, City Hall consolidation, construction of two new fire stations and a police station, a new public works building, two new wells, and annexation of 185 acres — all while building up city reserves and paying off all short term loans. To top it all off, the city has given out $5.1 million in grants.

"We've been able to increase our tax base three times from what it was when I started and holding the line on our city tax rate to what it was 25 years ago," Grafton said. "What gives me the most satisfaction is the reputation we have built that the city of Silvis is a well-respected leader in the Quad City region."

Grafton said he has the leadership skills necessary to be mayor.

"It is important to stay visible, involved and available in the role of mayor," he said. "Over the years I have built many solid relationships with other city leaders, attended the important meetings and solved the many problems. I can continue to provide the leadership to maintain our focus on residential development and quality-of-life issues.