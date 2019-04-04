Try 3 months for $3

WHAT WE KNOW: Amanda Sherwood of Main Street Silvis updated the Silvis City Council on progress and upcoming events, which include a pub crawl on April 13 beginning at 1 p.m.continuing throughout the evening. A shuttle service will be provided from 1-6 p.m. They are also encouraging the use of Uber services. It was also announced that the moonlight parade will take place on Aug. 24.

WHAT HAPPENED: The committee of the whole approved several items to be sent to the April 16 regular council meeting for final approval:

• The engage QC GIS, Inc. to generate maps of water, storm sewer, sanitary sewer and fiber optics at a cost of $5,700

• To engage Environet Engineering service for water well selection at a cost of $5,400.

• An ordinance to allow for monthly billing for water and sewer services. There will be three readings of the ordinance to allow input from residents.

• For fire suppression maintenance at 2010 10 St. fire station at a cost at a cost of $1,390.

• For six summer hires – 2 for the parks department, 2 for the streets department, 2 for sewer department.

• For hiring a laborer to replace a recently terminated employee.

WHAT’S NEXT: The 2019-2020 budget is also being sent to the April 16 council meeting. Final figures may change slightly by the next meeting, but projected revenues at currently set at $4.4 million and projected expenditures are estimated at $4.6 million.

-- CHRIS HICKS, hickschris449@gmail.com

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

More video from this section

0
0
0
0
0