WHAT WE KNOW: Amanda Sherwood of Main Street Silvis updated the Silvis City Council on progress and upcoming events, which include a pub crawl on April 13 beginning at 1 p.m.continuing throughout the evening. A shuttle service will be provided from 1-6 p.m. They are also encouraging the use of Uber services. It was also announced that the moonlight parade will take place on Aug. 24.
WHAT HAPPENED: The committee of the whole approved several items to be sent to the April 16 regular council meeting for final approval:
• The engage QC GIS, Inc. to generate maps of water, storm sewer, sanitary sewer and fiber optics at a cost of $5,700
• To engage Environet Engineering service for water well selection at a cost of $5,400.
• An ordinance to allow for monthly billing for water and sewer services. There will be three readings of the ordinance to allow input from residents.
• For fire suppression maintenance at 2010 10 St. fire station at a cost at a cost of $1,390.
• For six summer hires – 2 for the parks department, 2 for the streets department, 2 for sewer department.
• For hiring a laborer to replace a recently terminated employee.
WHAT’S NEXT: The 2019-2020 budget is also being sent to the April 16 council meeting. Final figures may change slightly by the next meeting, but projected revenues at currently set at $4.4 million and projected expenditures are estimated at $4.6 million.
-- CHRIS HICKS, hickschris449@gmail.com