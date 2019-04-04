WHAT WE KNEW: In anticipation of the new accounting firm taking over the city’s audit, the Silvis council was to adjust billing for water and sewer services.
WHAT'S NEW: The committee of the whole approved an ordinance to allow for monthly billing for water and sewer services. There will be three readings of the ordinance to allow input from residents.
Along with the billing ordinance, several other items will be sent to the April 16 regular council meeting for final approval:
• The engage QC GIS Inc. to generate maps of water, storm sewer, sanitary sewer and fiber optics at a cost of $5,700
• To engage Environet Engineering service for water well selection at a cost of $5,400.
• For fire suppression maintenance at 2010 10 St. fire station at a cost at a cost of $1,390.
• For six summer hires – two for the parks department, two for the streets department, two for sewer department.
• For hiring a laborer to replace a recently terminated employee.
Amanda Sherwood of Main Street Silvis updated the Silvis City Council on progress and upcoming events, which include a pub crawl on April 13 beginning at 1 p.m. continuing throughout the evening. A shuttle service will be provided from 1-6 p.m. They are also encouraging the use of Uber services. It was also announced the moonlight parade will take place on Aug. 24.
WHAT’S NEXT: The 2019-20 budget is also being sent to the April 16 council meeting. Final figures may change slightly by the next meeting, but projected revenues are currently set at $4.4 million and projected expenditures are estimated at $4.6 million.
