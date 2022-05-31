Silvis to hold townhall on Apoyo Village and Moline Water Project among topics

A meeting to discus several topics including the Moline water and the Apoyo Village projects is being held Wednesday at Silvis city hall.

According to a release, the townhall meeting will discuss; the vote to disband the civil service commission, a lead service line replacement project, a fireworks ordinance, the Moline water project and the proposed Apoyo Village project.

Apoyo village, a low-income housing project proposed by the Greater Metropolitan Area Housing Authority of Rock Island County as a 24- to 26-unit project located at 2001 5th St.

Those who oppose the Apoyo Village project say the project is targeting tenants on release from the Illinois Department of Corrections and that the project is less than a half-mile from Bowlesburg Elementary School and several day care centers, and just more than a half-mile from United Township High School.

Meeting to be held today to oppose Apoyo Village project in Silvis A meeting to oppose the proposed Apoyo Village project in Silvis will be held at 1 p.m. Sund…

In April, Moline city council members approved an agreement with Silvis to provide for the bulk sale of surplus potable water. About half of the residents of Silvis would receive water from Moline under the agreement after years of struggling with water-pressure issues and complaints of poor water quality.

The annual revenue from the agreement is estimated to be $180,000.

Moline to provide water to portions of Silvis After years of struggling with water-pressure issues, some Silvis residents may find some re…

IF YOU GO: The meeting is being held at Wednesday, June 1, at Silvis City Hall, 121 11th St. at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. Those with questions can call City Hall, 309-792-9181, according to the release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0