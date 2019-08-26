SIOUX CITY — A retired three-star admiral from Northwest Iowa on Monday entered the field for the U.S. Senate seat that will be settled by voters in 2020, and Mike Franken plans to speak extensively about climate change, health care and ethanol.
Franken in a release and social media video posts said he's ready to pursue the Senate position with lessons from his Iowa upbringing and U.S. Navy leadership posts.
“I made a lot of tough calls during my time in the Navy, and I’m not afraid to stand up for the proud progressive principles that Iowa Democrats share,” Franken said.
Joni Ernst, a Republican, has held the seat since winning the 2014 election, and she is seeking a second six-year term. Three other Democrats are in the field, with Theresa Greenfield, Kimberly Graham and Eddie Mauro, so a June 2020 primary election is needed to set the party's nominee.
“Republicans like Joni Ernst and (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell never stand up to Donald Trump, and too many D.C. Democrats aren’t championing bold solutions for the climate crisis, the cost of health care, and Wall Street greed," Franken said, also in the video.
Franken was raised in Sioux County. He said he spent years in senior policymaking, strategy and planning roles for the Defense Department, before retiring in October 2017 and later moving to Sioux City.
A few weeks ago, Franken spoke in the Sioux City metro at a Siouxland Progressive Women event with Graham and Mauro. At that point, he was investigating becoming a candidate, and continued traveling Iowa.
In a Monday interview, Franken said he's running as a progressive Democrat.
“Republicans are not looking forward to the future generations. They don’t stand up to Donald Trump," he said.
Asked for policies he hopes to highlight, Franken mentioned climate change, health care, rebuking special interest groups, ethanol, national security, and the budget. He said lessons learned in his military career will serve him well in the Senate.
“I developed this broad perspective of what equates to good governance and what equates to bad governance," Franken said.
He added, "I’m a highly empathetic person, but I’ve also learned to make tough calls. ... I can be extremely objective, but I can also hammer a solution through. And by George, I’m not afraid to do that.”
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has endorsed Greenfield, and the other Democrats have been official candidates for a greater length of time than Franken. He predicted he'll get campaign contributions from a wide swath of people.
“This is going to be an old campaign based on true values and what’s important to Iowa," Franken said.
“I don’t have the benefit of tapping into those large organizations that give the OK from the DSCC. I don’t have that. I have the grassroots. And you know what? In the end, that’s a gift. We’ll do well.”
In a Monday release, Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said, "Franken now joins a field that finds itself in a race to the far left, embracing the values of coastal elites, including socialized medicine and policies that would destroy our agricultural economy."