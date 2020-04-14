Site plan approved for Rock Island's Lincoln Residences

Ground will be broken soon on Lincoln Residences, the housing complex to be constructed where Lincoln Homes once stood.
Lincoln Homes, the former low-income, public-housing complex at 9th Street and 5th Avenue in Rock Island, was home to mostly minority families since its construction in 1953.
The six buildings, containing 44 apartments, was demolished in December to make way for 33 stand-alone buildings consisting of two-story single family homes, duplexes and triplexes that will house 46 families. Construction of Lincoln Residences will cost $13 million and take up to two years to complete.
Rock Island City Council members on Monday approved the site plan for Lincoln Residences and rezoning from residential to planned unit development (PUD) from the developer, Carlson Brothers, Inc.
The 3-acre site is owned by the Rock Island Housing Authority, and the project is being managed by Community Home Partners (CHP), which is funding the project through Low Income Housing Tax Credits.
The new homes will feature one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with granite countertops, Energy Star stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, luxury vinyl plank flooring and large windows.
Each unit will have two off-street parking spaces with an additional 92 parking spaces on the streets surrounding the complex, which will be divided by 8th Street.
The 37 families who were moved out of Lincoln Homes before demolition in December will receive first-right of return if they so choose. Priority will be given to working families for the remaining available units in order to keep the neighborhood family-friendly.
CHP offers a variety of housing assistance programs based on income and other eligibility, including rental assistance.
