Site plan approved for Rock Island's Lincoln Residences

Ground will be broken soon on Lincoln Residences, the housing complex to be constructed where Lincoln Homes once stood.

Lincoln Homes, the former low-income, public-housing complex at 9th Street and 5th Avenue in Rock Island, was home to mostly minority families since its construction in 1953.

The six buildings, containing 44 apartments, was demolished in December to make way for 33 stand-alone buildings consisting of two-story single family homes, duplexes and triplexes that will house 46 families. Construction of Lincoln Residences will cost $13 million and take up to two years to complete.

Rock Island City Council members on Monday approved the site plan for Lincoln Residences and rezoning from residential to planned unit development (PUD) from the developer, Carlson Brothers, Inc.