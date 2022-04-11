 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
BOAT FATALITY

Slow going on jury selection in LeClaire boat crash

  • 0

The trial in the fatal boating crash in LeClaire is heading into a second day of jury selection.

James Thiel Sr., of Pleasant Valley, is on trial in Scott County, charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the crash that killed Craig Verbeke and Anita Pinc, of Moline. The August 2020 crash occurred just off the riverfront in LeClaire.

Nearly 100 potential jurors spent most of Monday in a third-floor courtroom, waiting to be called into a private room for questioning.

Judge Patrick McElyea dismissed them for the day around 4:30 p.m., telling them to return on Tuesday morning.

While some were excused throughout the day, it did not appear any jurist had been impaneled for the trial. Many were simply returned to the courtroom after questioning. The first round of interviews appeared to be a process of elimination.

Thiel faces two felony and two aggravated misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter, though he was not operating either boat. A minor was driving a 35-foot boat owned by Thiel, while Verbeke was at the wheel of a 19-foot vessel.

People are also reading…

Thiel is being represented by Iowa City-based attorney Leon Spies, and the state is represented by Scott County Attorney Mike Walton and Assistant County Attorney Amy Devine.

The 15-year-old who was operating Thiel's boat is not being identified by name.

+1 
Anita Pinc and Craig Verbeke

Verbeke, Pinc
+1 
James Thiel

Thiel
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth talks about her experience with coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News