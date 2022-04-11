Slow going on jury selection in LeClaire boat crash

The trial in the fatal boating crash in LeClaire is heading into a second day of jury selection.

James Thiel Sr., of Pleasant Valley, is on trial in Scott County, charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the crash that killed Craig Verbeke and Anita Pinc, of Moline. The August 2020 crash occurred just off the riverfront in LeClaire.

Nearly 100 potential jurors spent most of Monday in a third-floor courtroom, waiting to be called into a private room for questioning.

Judge Patrick McElyea dismissed them for the day around 4:30 p.m., telling them to return on Tuesday morning.

While some were excused throughout the day, it did not appear any jurist had been impaneled for the trial. Many were simply returned to the courtroom after questioning. The first round of interviews appeared to be a process of elimination.

Thiel faces two felony and two aggravated misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter, though he was not operating either boat. A minor was driving a 35-foot boat owned by Thiel, while Verbeke was at the wheel of a 19-foot vessel.

Thiel is being represented by Iowa City-based attorney Leon Spies, and the state is represented by Scott County Attorney Mike Walton and Assistant County Attorney Amy Devine.

The 15-year-old who was operating Thiel's boat is not being identified by name.

