A slope near Lost Grove Lake in Scott County could become the site of a new winter activity for Quad-Citians and guests.

Rily and Ardita Grunwald, of Eldridge, want to open a snow-tubing hill, which means they must go before Scott County government for approval.

The Grunwalds' would be the only commercial snow-tubing facility of its kind in the county — the closest would be Snowstar's tubing hill in Andalusia.

"I'm hoping to make it a fun activity you can go to that's affordable and gets people outside," Rily Grunwald said.

He grew up in Long Grove and has long been fascinated with winter sports.

He built a tow rope for himself and his friends in high school, which they used to hoist themselves up a hill that overlooked a frozen pond. He and his brother bought season ski passes to Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena for a few winters, he said, making the drive after school on most winter days.

His four kids — ages 3 to 11 — now are getting in on the frigid fun too.

Family and friends, including 17 children, tested Grunwald's equipment at a separate property in Long Grove this winter. He used second-hand snow-making machines, a snow cat (a machine that can sculpt lanes for tubers) and a cable tow to bring people back up the hill.

"It was fun. We made snow," Grunwald said. "In a few days, we made a 6-foot-high pile of snow and covered an area about an acre worth of snow 2 feet deep."

If the proposal gets a stamp of approval from the Scott County Board of Supervisors, he hopes to start moving dirt on the site this fall to do more test runs before opening to the public. He also wants to build restrooms, a concession stand and a detention pond to recycle the water needed to produce snow.

Not everyone is on board with the idea.

Six people spoke to the Scott County Planning and Zoning Board to oppose the rezoning for the snow-tubing facility. Chris Mathias, the county's planning and development director, said concerns ranged from greater traffic and noise to wanting to preserve the land for agricultural use.

The site currently is zoned for agriculture, and Grunwald said his parents own it and have corn and soybeans planted. Converting it to a snow-tubing slope and planting prairie grass or cover crops, he said, would help prevent severe soil erosion.

He is asking the county to rezone 55.7 acres from agriculture preservation to a recently formed zoning classification meant for public park lands called conservation-recreation. He said his family initially planned to continue to lease the land to farm all but about 6 acres of the steepest parts for the snow hill.

But they're considering enrolling those acres in a federal Conservation Reservation Program, a USDA program where enrolled farmers agree to set aside environmentally sensitive land for certain plants in exchange for a yearly rental payment, according to the USDA.

Supervisor Ross Paustian, a Walcott farmer, urged Grunwald not to farm the land because of its hilly topography and low corn-suitability ratings.

"I was just going to make a suggestion because of the soil erosion is to take the rest of that and put it in CRP," Paustian said. "Forget about farming it."

Supervisors also will have to approve snow tubing as a special use under conservation zoning.

They said they supported adding snow-tubing facilities as an allowed use under the conservation zoning category but delayed considering the rezoning proposal itself to allow more time to review a site plan and hear traffic concerns.