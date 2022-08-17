Solar energy advocates say proposed Scott County solar ordinance would make most large-scale solar projects impossible

Few large-scale solar operations would be allowed in rural Scott County under new regulations the county board is considering.

The county is eyeing a new ordinance that would bar utility-scale solar projects from going up on “prime agricultural farmland,” which makes up nearly 85% of unincorporated Scott County.

A spokesperson for Alliant, a Madison-based energy company said this would make it impossible for most if not all large-scale solar projects as energy companies try to wean off fossil fuels and make a dent in carbon emissions to ward off the most disastrous effects of climate change.

Scott County officials say the proposed regulations keep in line with the county’s goal of preserving agricultural land for crops, and opens the door for large-scale solar projects. Previously, no solar ordinance was on the books.

The move comes after neighboring Clinton County supervisors wrestled with a 1,000-acre solar project northwest of Grand Mound. Farmers and land owners leasing the land said it would help diversify their income and would provide a source of renewable energy for the area. Others said it would take up a huge swath of farm land in Clinton County that could be used for growing crops.

Scott County hasn’t fielded any official applications for large-scale solar panel operations yet, according to county staff.

But Alliant Energy has been talking with land owners in western Scott County for a possible 100 megawatt solar energy operation, said an Alliant Energy spokesperson, Justin Foss.

That project wouldn't be feasible under Scott County's proposed ordinance, Foss said, because of the proposed restrictions of solar panels on productive farmland that makes up most of unincorporated Scott County.

Under Scott County’s proposed ordinance, large utility-scale solar projects couldn’t be located on productive farm ground, which the county would define as a corn suitability rating (CSR2) over 60. CSR2 is a formula developed by Iowa State University to measure potential soil productivity, and it’s based on soil profile, slope of the land, and weather conditions. The higher the rating, the more productive, with 100 being the highest.

About 34,704 acres would have a poor enough rating in Scott County to allow a solar farm, about 16.7% of the county’s jurisdiction according to a county staff analysis.

The average Scott County rating is 72.4, according to an Iowa State University analysis.

“As written, it will prevent most if not all large-scale renewable energy development in the county,” Foss said.

Alliant Energy is pursuing other solar projects in Iowa, too, including a solar farm and storage at the site of a retired nuclear plant in Linn County.

Foss said Alliant representatives have agreements with enough landowners to complete a 500-1,000-acre solar project in western Scott County that he said would have to halt under the ordinance. That would also include 50 watts of energy storage.

"The problem is, when we looked at the maps of land that is rated as such is few and far between," Foss said when asked if Alliant could move or scale down the project. Foss added that land that does meet that rating is hilly, on bluffs, too close to waterways, or far from existing energy infrastructure.

Several Scott County residents and advocates from across Iowa on Thursday told supervisors in a public hearing to change the ordinance to take out the suitability rating threshold and 1,000-foot residential setback requirement.

The supervisors will hear the ordinance two more times, and cast their final vote Sept. 15.

Nick Boeyink, the executive director for the Iowa Conservative Energy Forum, suggested to supervisors Thursday to adjust the 1,000-foot setback to 300 feet and eliminate the CSR2 rating.

"I think that arbitrary threshold is picking a winner and a loser in the county," Boeyink said. "A 40-acre, 80-acre land owner with a 1,000-foot setback would never have the opportunity to make the choice. The government would've made it for him...This is a cash crop for farmers and the ability to be energy secure for Iowa."

Right now, Scott County has no county ordinances pertaining to solar, which means at the moment, no utility-scale solar projects are allowed in the county, said Scott County Planning and Development Director Chris Mathias.

Scott County would join at least 15 other counties in Iowa that have large-scale solar ordinances on the books, according to a review by Mathias. More are considering new solar rules.

But Scott County would be the only one to restrict based on the productivity rating of the land, Mathias said.

Beginning in the 1980s, Scott County added strict guidelines for preserving agricultural land in its comprehensive plan, a county road map for future policy, Mathias said.

"I've struggled here for a year, really, trying to find a way where utility scale solar could come to Scott County, but also work with the comprehensive plan that we've had in place for 42 years now, which really preserves ag land, restricts development, and pushes development towards the incorporated cities," Mathias said.

Republican Supervisor John Maxwell on Tuesday said he supported solar energy, but urged energy companies to look at urban settings, such as roof tops or unused parking lots.

Democratic Supervisor Ken Croken said Thursday he couldn't support the ordinance while the suitability rating and 1,000-foot setback guidance remained.

A motion to table the measure one cycle to give more time for public comment failed.

Under the measure, energy companies looking to build a “utility-scale” solar energy site must apply for a special zoning district, which comes with more requirements.

In addition to banning solar projects on “prime” agricultural land, the new zoning designation also prevents new solar projects in a 100 or 500-year flood plain, and must be at least 1,000 feet away from residential areas. The projects also must install fencing, along the perimeter, and minimize glare or reflection onto nearby properties and roadways.

Applicants would also have to produce a plan to show the project would “not negatively affect the operation of existing agricultural drainage tiles on adjacent properties” as well as put together an erosion control plan.

The ordinance also requires the projects to have a mix of native grasses and wildflowers planted underneath the panels to prevent erosion, manage runoff, and build soil. The ordinance adds that small-scale farming or grazing may be allowed in the project area as part of the conditions of approval for the project.

An application must also include a decommissioning plan that includes the expected life of the solar installation and how it’ll be decommissioned, including recycling plans, site restoration, and the costs and funding sources.

The ordinance makes exceptions for consumer-scale solar energy generation – like if farmers wanted to put solar panels on land to power their farm or a landowner wanted solar to power their homes.

The proposed ordinance also adds this section to the county's comprehensive plan: “As with all non-farm development, Scott County intends for the majority of renewable energy production to occur within the boundaries of existing cities and not on productive agricultural soils and other agricultural areas when in conflict with efficient farming practices.”