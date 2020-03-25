Some Hope Creek employees to receive bonuses to stay on

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Snider told board members Hughes would remain in her role at Hope Creek if the county agreed to "address her financial needs." Snider said no closing date has been set with Aperion.

"We are hopeful it will be no later than August," he said. "A review with the Illinois Department of Public Health still has to be set up. Everything has changed so much in the last three weeks. I haven't heard if the hearing will be held remotely."

Snider called the retention bonuses an "investment" for keeping experienced employees at Hope Creek during the transition period.

"A retention bonus is a form of financial incentive to keep an employee at a company," he said. "We've had several who indicated they weren't sure they would stay and two who said they were turning in their notices. Now that the board approved this, they changed their mind. There is value in having experienced staff. If we had to replace them, it would be with someone without that institutional knowledge.

"We see it as an ability to keep continuity. It’s an investment to maintain our quality oversight staff."

