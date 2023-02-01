Sorensen appointed to science, agriculture committees

Former meteorologist who campaigned on climate science, Democratic U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, IL-17, will serve on a science committee in the 118th Congress.

The Science, Space, and Technology committee oversees agency budgets that total over $42 billion and its jurisdiction covers most non-defense and non-human-health Federal research and development.

"I will use my experience as a meteorologist to craft policies that will mitigate the negative impact extreme weather is having on our communities," Sorensen said.

In the news release, ranking committee member Congresswomen Zoe Lofgren, D-CA, congratulated Sorensen and looks forward to what he can accomplish with his background in climate science.

"From supporting investments in clean energy technologies, to ensuring we build a strong and diverse STEM workforce, the work of the Science committee has the power to dramatically improve the lives of Americans across the country," Lofgren said.

He will also serve on the Agriculture Committee that oversees policies and agencies relating to agriculture, nutrition, rural development, and the 2023 Farm Bill.

The Illinois Farm Bureau congratulated Sorensen on his appointment to the committee, saying they are looking forward to identifying needs for the district and enacting them in the farm bill.

"Rep. Sorensen represents a diverse and highly productive congressional district with thousands of hard-working farm families who are blessed with some of the most productive soil on earth," Richard Guebert, Jr., Illinois Farm Bureau president, said.

The Farm Bill is legislation Congress passes every five years that sets national agriculture, nutrition, conservation, and forestry policy.

