Sorensen, King square off in debate

Candidates for the Illinois 17th Congressional district are vying for the opportunity to bring new representation to Congress.

Democrat Eric Sorensen and Republican Esther Joy King went head-to-head in a debate Monday night, making the argument for why they deserve the opportunity to represent the district.

Sorensen, who grew up in Rockford, said people deserve a nominee who was born and raised in the district, someone they can trust who will have their best interests at heart.

"We take pride in our families growing up, whether it is in a large community or small town," Sorensen said. "We're going to vote for someone who has had their heart and soul in this district since day one."

In 2020, King lost by just 4% to longtime Rep. Cheri Bustos, who is retiring at the end of this term.

King said as a daughter of Christian missionary parents and a third-generation member of the military and a JAG officer, her background of service will go a long way in representing constituents in Washington, D.C.

"They teach us honor, duty, sacrifice," King said. "(My parents) taught me if there's something wrong in the world, step-up, make a difference."

Candidates were asked a range of questions from healthcare and abortion to climate science, term limits for Supreme Court justices, and public safety.

Sorensen said the US is currently seeing the impact of an extreme judiciary with rights being stripped away, but did not directly say when moderators asked for further clarification on if there should be term limits. Sorensen based his answer on the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade, stating people need to make sure their vote counts so it is lawmakers, not the judiciary making legislation.

"Federal government should have no place in determining that for women," Sorensen said.

A stark contrast to her opponent, King said she does not believe in term limits, calling the nation's current system a brilliant design of democracy with checks and balances.

"I stand for accountability," King said. "When I go to Washington DC, I will work to bring people together, both Democrats and Republicans."

When asked about abortion, King said she is pro-life but does support rare exceptions.

Sorensen, a former meteorologist, has campaigned on the issue of climate science. He said there is no total solution to the crisis, but a puzzle-piece approach includes creating jobs that put energy into the electric grid.

"When we take the steps to fight and make climate change, that means good jobs," Sorensen said.

King said government needs to create solutions with incentives to help lead the way in the right direction.

Recently endorsed by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge, King has campaigned as an advocate for public safety and law enforcement. She said voters should support their training, and help promote coordination between different levels at the federal and state level.

Sorensen said he also believes in supporting law enforcement and fully funding the police and first responders.

The debate was held in Peoria at Bradley University and live-streamed on WCBU's Facebook page.

Sorensen graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in communications and a minor in meteorology. He was a meteorologist at WREX in Rockford for 11 years before moving to Moline where he worked at WQAD for seven years.

King earned her law degree and a master's of law in taxation from Northwestern University in Chicago. She began her legal career as an associate at Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Chicago. She is an attorney and small-business owner of her own marketing firm in East Moline.

Republicans are eyeing the 17th Congressional District as one of four districts they hope to turn red in an effort to win back control of the House.