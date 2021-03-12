South Rock Island Township trustee candidates to hold meet and greet

The Republican candidates for South Rock Island Township will hold a meet and greet from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 21 at the River Front Grill, 4619 Black Hawk Roa, Rock Island.

The public will have a chance to hear from supervisor candidate Kevin Matter, Jr.; clerk candidate Dylan Sturm; and trustee candidates Russell Christ, Christine Elsberg, Gary L. Snyder and Jeff Rice.

The River Front Grill will serve hors d’oeuvres and nonalcoholic beverages. A cash bar also will also be available.

The public will be able to meet the Republican candidates running for elected positions in South Rock Island Township and ask any questions they may have.

The municipal election is April 6. Early voting began Friday, March 12 at the Rock Island County clerk's office, 1504 Third Ave., Rock Island.

