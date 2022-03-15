St. Ambrose professor Joe Miller announces bid for Board of Supervisors

St. Ambrose University Professor Joe Miller is running for a spot on the Scott County Board of Supervisors, he announced Tuesday.

Miller, a Democrat, in 2021 was tapped by Davenport Mayor Mike Matson to stand-in to represent Davenport’s 7th Ward until city elections filled the vacant seat.

Miller is a business professor, and directs the St. Ambrose business college’s sales program. According to a news release, his research has been published in the academic journals such as the Academy of Management Journal, the Journal of World Business, and the Harvard Business Review.

“I believe my extensive business expertise and background will enable me to help restore Scott County competitiveness as we continue to lag behind other large counties in the state in terms of economic growth,” Miller said, according to the media release.

In a press release, Miller criticized the county’s approach for federal COVID-19 relief dollars and its plan to build a new 40-bed youth detention center.

The county board plans to vote on its upcoming fiscal 2023 budget on Thursday, which will include its plan to spend $7.2 million in American Rescue Plan dollars on the new 40-bed juvenile detention facility, which has faced push back from Supervisor Ken Croken and social justice advocates for being too large for the county’s needs.

“I continue to be disappointed by the Board’s refusal to listen to even the experts, much less the community. Once you come to understand that incarceration is the least effective approach to reducing juvenile crime; your next move should not be to build a bigger jail,” he said, according to the news release. “As a board member of the North/West YMCA, it is apparent to me that we should be investing more in community-based programs that keep kids in school and in the community. Furthermore, the Board’s blind determination to push forward with a $25 million capital project without taxpayer approval in the form of a referendum is unprecedented, particularly considering the citizens who will have to bear the brunt of such an outcome.”

Three of the five at-large supervisor seats are up for election in 2022. Ken Croken's term expires at the end of the year, but he plans to run for Iowa House District 97, a newly drawn district in Scott County that lacks an incumbent.

Supervisors John Maxwell, a Republican, and Brinson Kinzer, a Democrat, are also up in 2022, and plan to run for reelection.

Tony Knobbe has said he plans to run for county treasurer, though his term isn't up for election until 2024.

Miller is the fourth non-incumbent candidate to announce a bid for a board of supervisors seat.

Jean Dickson, a former Pleasant Valley school board member announced plans to run as a Republican.

Davenport attorney Jazmin Newton plans to vie again for a spot on the board as a Democrat. She lost by fewer than 70 votes to chairman Ken Beck in the 2020 election.

State Rep. Ross Paustian, a Republican from Walcott, also threw his name in the ring for a seat.

As of now, three Republicans and three Democrats plan to be on the ballots for the June 2022, partisan primary elections.

Three seats are up for reelection, so voters can advance up to three candidates from each party to the general election ballot so long as each reaches a threshold of 35% of partisan votes cast.

A native of Detroit, Michigan, Miller graduated from Grand Valley State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree and from Wayne State University with an MBA in marketing and finance, as well as from Michigan State University with a PhD in marketing, according to the release.

Miller and his wife of 28 years have two children, according to the press release: a daughter who is a college freshman, and a son at Davenport North High School. Before moving to Davenport, Miller lived in the Rochester, New York area for nine years, working as a faculty member at Rochester Institute of Technology.

