An administrative judge has ruled Davenport was correct in revoking a bar's liquor license after a shooting near the property left one person dead.

The Davenport City Council narrowly voted to deny the liquor license of Gilly's Corner Tap — at the corner Pine and 3rd streets — when it came up for an annual renewal in January, despite a plea from owner Alicia Goossens.

Aldermen who voted to deny the license accused Goossens of failing to consistently follow a 2022 nuisance-abatement agreement with the city. A week before the council vote, a shooting outside the business left one person dead and another injured.

Video footage reportedly showed a suspect and one of the victims arguing inside Gilly's at 2:03 a.m., minutes before the shooting.

At that time, the bar was under a 13-point nuisance-abatement agreement with the city, following an incident in which a customer fired a shot into a nearby business, Scott's Shovelhead Shed. Goossens agreed to, among other actions, "ensure that no firearms or other dangerous weapons are in your customer's possession" on the property.

In making her plea to council members in January, Goossens said she made changes after the shooting down the street in 2022 and was willing to work further with the city. Plus, she said, the shooting happened outside, not on Gilly's property. She told council members she thought the city needed to provide extra patrol for the area.

Her plea did not sway the entire council, which voted 5-4 to deny the license.

Goossens appealed the decision to the Alcoholic Beverages Division, and a hearing was held before Administrative Law Judge Tricia Johnston in March with testimony from Goossens, City Attorney Tom Warner, police officers and City Council members.

According to the administrative judge's findings, Gilly's used a metal-detection wand on customers on Fridays and Saturdays only, not on Wednesdays, which was the day of the week the shooting occurred. The judge cited that finding in her decision to uphold the city's action.

"Had Goossens employed security measures to ensure no weapons came into her bar on every day of the week, it is possible this shooting would not have happened," the administrative judge wrote.

She found Goossens and her employees, "were not diligent in maintaining security at Gilly's despite a prior nuisance finding and an abatement plan that she agreed to follow."

Still, the judge noted Gilly's has had no liquor law violations, nor criminal convictions related to the owner or employees' operation of Gilly's. The decision noted it, "is clear from the record" that Goossens, "was working with the local authority ... to resolve issues regarding bad actors coming into her establishment."

While she made efforts to comply with the abatement plan, the judge found, "it is clear that in regard to the most important measures, she failed to adhere to that plan."

Goossens can appeal the decision to the administrator of the Alcoholic Beverages Division within 30 days.

The city has also separately filed suit in district court, which is pending.