State board accepts complaint that Davenport commission withheld public records

A state oversight board is investigating whether Davenport's Civil Rights Commission withheld public documents from city officials.
The case started May 20 when the commission met by video conference but kept an employee in the city’s communications department out of the meeting. The commission later ignored the employee’s follow-up requests for a recording of the proceedings and related documents.
After a week of no response, the employee contacted Assistant City Attorney Mallory Hoyt, who filed a formal open-records request seeking the information through Iowa’s public-records laws.
Hoyt’s request was met with defiance from the commission’s director, Latrice Lacey. In a six-page letter with more than 90 pages of attachments, Lacey claimed Hoyt's request for records constituted "a continuation of unprofessional behavior, harassment and retaliation in violation of the law."
"As the Commission's counsel, I am well aware of the law regarding public records," Lacey wrote to Hoyt. "The discussion involved a draft document that is not a public record. Please refrain from giving legal advice to the Commission, they are not your clients. You have continuously attempted to insert yourself into the affairs of the Commission, despite being repeatedly asked not to do so. I see this as a continuation of a pattern of harassment and it needs to stop."
The Iowa Public Information Board is tasked with adjudicating disputes over the state’s records laws. The board voted unanimously on Thursday to accept Hoyt’s complaint that Lacey and the commission broke the law when they refused to supply the records. A separate complaint filed by Lacey alleging lack of standing was dismissed.
Despite the lengthy response to Hoyt, Lacey contends she never technically denied the records request. Lacey called it "an isolated and harmless error,” saying, "there was no intent or effect of secreting the meeting from the public, as members of the public were in attendance and allowed to participate."
The Civil Rights Commission produced the records for IPIB, who turned them over to Hoyt. But the commission did not include a copy of documents distributed, reviewed and discussed at the May 20 meeting. Lacey argued the "draft" documents were confidential under state law. The IPIB, however, has previously determined that presenting and reviewing a document at a public meeting may waive any confidentiality and makes the document a public record.
"Parties shall cooperate with IPIB staff to reach an appropriate informal resolution to resolve the complaint," according to an IPIB order.
Lacey, in her June 1 letter addressing ongoing conflict with Hoyt, requested copies of a city policy and correspondence between Hoyt and a member of the Civil Rights Commission, as well notes take during any in-person meeting. City staff said they did not consider letter addressing Lacey's conflicts with city staff to be a records request. However, when advised by IPIB staff that two statements contained in the letter could be interpreted as records requests, the city provided the records.